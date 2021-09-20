The last time I posted about places that sold 3D printers was 5 years ago and since then, all the places on that list either closed down or stopped selling printers. So here is a new list:
Dimension W
Located in Promenade they have just one Formlabs printer for 1,400KD
Kuwait Institute for Training and Engineering Simulations
Creality brand of printers with prices ranging between 159KD to 2,470KD
Printa
Phrozen and Prusa Research brand of printers ranging from 199KD to 460KD
Also, here is a list of places and people that can print 3D items for you:
Dimension W
Exfusion
Kuwait 3D Printing
Rapid Manufacturing Technology
Tally Studio
Tamim (Robotics)
If there is a place missing that should be on the list, let me know in the comments.
Hi! I’m running Tally Studio for end to end prototyping services, using 3D printing, various materials casting and metal working as well.
Link to instagram:
https://instagram.com/tally.studio?utm_medium=copy_link
I also provide Prusa brand printers along with maintenance contracts.
Thank you!
thanks will add you under services. Do you sell Prusa printers? How can people check out your items?
I do, the website is underdevelopment and I will update the Instagram page to be more informative 🙏🏻 Thanks Mark!
This list is great , I did not realize we have this many places for 3d printers in Kuwait. However, I did skim through the KITES website and their prices seem to be way over the market price even if we consider shipping.
for example a CR-10s costs $400 on Amazon and 395kd on KITES… lets say shipping is $300 … that puts us at $700 (210kd) I would hate for someone to waste so much money trying to buy it locally.
Hi there, I’m a hobbyist and a fan of 3D Printing,
I also own a 3D Printer (Snapmaker 2.0) and I’d be more than happy to help with local 3D printing services and advice.
To view some of the work, check Instagram @Valley3D
or visit https://linktr.ee/valley3d
Enjoy!
As a total layman who’s never operated one, what can I do with this (at home) if I am to buy one?
Is it super complicated?
Can I actually make something useful that can be used around in the house?
Q83Dimensions also has 3D printed stuff. Instagram @q83dimensions
https://www.instagram.com/q83dimensions/