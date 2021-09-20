The last time I posted about places that sold 3D printers was 5 years ago and since then, all the places on that list either closed down or stopped selling printers. So here is a new list:

Dimension W

Located in Promenade they have just one Formlabs printer for 1,400KD

Kuwait Institute for Training and Engineering Simulations

Creality brand of printers with prices ranging between 159KD to 2,470KD

Printa

Phrozen and Prusa Research brand of printers ranging from 199KD to 460KD

Also, here is a list of places and people that can print 3D items for you:

Dimension W

Exfusion

Kuwait 3D Printing

Rapid Manufacturing Technology

Tally Studio

Tamim (Robotics)

If there is a place missing that should be on the list, let me know in the comments.