Wiyak is a new cab booking app similar to Uber. I’ve previously posted about a number of similar premium rides apps including Grand Limo, Draewil and Rove. Draewil and Rove were the two I was using the most until Draewil closed down which sucked because I prefer having more than one app to pick from since I usually go with the one that will arrive the fastest to me.

I don’t really use cabs much only when I’m picking up or dropping a car off at my garage. Every now and then I might use them if I have a meeting somewhere in the city where I know the parking situation is a mess. What I like about these premium ride apps is that they obviously make ordering a cab an easy process but I also like the fact the cars are premium since I end up looking forward to the comfotable ride. Last week I decided to try Wiyak out when I needed to pick up my car from the garage and it’s everything I’ve grown to expect from these services.

The Wiyak app is pretty much similar to Rove and simple to use, there was also a cab nearby so I had to wait less than 10 minutes to get picked up. The car was a new Mercedes S Class so nice and fancy, and the price was pretty much the same as Rove. Not sure what else to say. I don’t think they’re bringing anything new to the table, but I like the fact I’m back to having two apps to pick from.

My trip from Salmiya to Al-Rai cost KD6.720 which is pretty much exactly the same I paid for the same trip with Rove. If you’re a Rove customer and like me are looking for a Plan B when you need a cab urgently, download the Wiyak app by visiting wiyak.com