A New Mural Was Just Unveiled in Sharq

A new building mural has popped up in the city by the National Council for Culture, Arts and Letters as part of their “Al Fenn Al Thalith Murals Project” (roughly translated as “The Third Art Murals Project”). The mural was created in collaboration with the Canadian Embassy in Kuwait and is a collab between Canadian artist Bryan Beyung and Kuwaiti artist Yousef Saleh. Implemented with the assistance of artist Laila Naseeb.

According to the artists, the mural explores water as a connective force between cultures, drawing inspiration from the Kuwaiti film Bas Ya Bahar and the world of the pearl diver. Scenes like a father and daughter ice fishing, shared marine species, and symbolic elements such as stamps, seashells, and Kuwait’s Arfaj flower highlight themes of home, memory, and exchange, while flowing calligraphy ties everything together and emphasizes movement, resilience, and the way water carries stories across places and time.

This is the third mural in the Cultural Exchange Program, the first being a collaboration with the British Embassy and the second with the Australian Embassy.

If you want to check out the mural it’s located in Sharq, near the police station roundabout. When I passed by earlier they were adding some final touches before the official reveal. Here is the location on Google Maps.