Last year BNK become the dealer for Volvo cars and since then they’ve been busy acquiring the rights to more brands in Kuwait. So far from what I can tell these are the brands they’ve gotten so far:
Aprilia
Moto Guzzi
Polestar
Vanderhall
Vespa
Volvo
I haven’t seen the Vanderhall on the streets yet (pictured above), but I did see a Polestar a couple of times on the road last week. Vespa, on the other hand, existed in Kuwait before and I had one, but the previous dealer closed down and BNK instead has now taken it over. I loved my old yellow Vespa but sold it after I bought my first Datsun 240z.
So happy to see an EV dealership in Kuwait, on the other hand, not looking forward to seeing Vanderhall on gulf road with trashy khaleeji songs playing loud.
Who’s Aprilia dealer?
BNK, just updated the post
Why did you sell your Vespa? Do you think it’s practical to get one in Kuwait?
I used to ride my Vespa everywhere, used to make hawalli and Shuwaikh trips super easy. Sold it cuz I bought a third car.
Mark! You should talk to someone at BNK to test drive the Polestar 2!
Coming soon!
Can’t wait!
Open track is back .. you know what time registration starts tomorrow ?