MP Abdullah Al-Turaiji yesterday submitted a proposal to the National Assembly calling to restrict vehicle ownership by expatriates to only two and impose extra fees on any additional vehicles, saying the proposal aims at reducing traffic jams. Turaiji’s proposal calls on the interior ministry to take the necessary measures to restrict the number of vehicles foreign residents can own for personal use to only two “to counter the illegal trade in vehicles, reduce traffic jams” and “ensure there are enough spaces for the use of Kuwaiti citizens at commercial malls, markets and public places”. Source
Can someone explain how me owning more than 2 cars causes traffic jams? Is there a way to drive all my cars at the same time cuz if there is I’d love to do that?
It doesn’t reduce traffic jams, its just gives him publicity, and his ‘constituents’ will be happy and vote for him again because he’s anti expats,
Why are we surprised? When has any new rules made any sense?
Well in reality, a local family of 7 working grown ups in one household own 7 vehicles, which should make the proposal intended for them, not expatriates. Just saying 🙏
That would mean they own 1 car per person. The MP is proposing limiting it to 2 cars per person. If those 7 people own 3 cars each they’re still only driving 1 car to work so doesn’t matter if they have 1 car or 10 cars, it wouldn’t make a difference to traffic.
Shut the **** up and establish a working mass transit system you scapegoating ****.
No one will need to own a car in the first place if this entire country wasn’t rebuilt from the ground up with cars in mind.
Where would someone start from that’s the biggest issue I think. Like if you put me in charge I wouldn’t know what to fix first. I want sidewalks but in heavily congested areas like Salwa or Qortoba for example where the streets are tight and every family owns multiple cars but built a house without any consideration for parking, everyone just parks on the streets and whatever sidewalks there is. In areas like Salmiya where tall residential towers are built with 60 apartments but only 12 car parks, what do you do?
But I guess upgrading the public infrastructure would be an easier job like starting off with the basics. Improve the quality of busses, be a lot stricter with the bus companies and the drivers. Install better bus stops, improve timetable accuracy, digitize the service so people can track upcoming buses. Then do the same with cabs. Like lets get that out of the way first and then think of bigger projects like the metro.
Mark lets consider all this in Vision 2055.
Exactly. Just the other day I saw an old man pushing himself on a wheelchair in Kuwait City on the side of the road because of sidewalks being absolute trash. It was a sorry sight which looked like something out of a third world country.
I gotchu Mark.
it’s quantum mechanics. schrodinger’s cat is both alive and dead at the same time until the box is opened.
until the expat is caught, he/she is both driving, and not driving, all the cars at once.
😂😂😂😂😂😂 this is the best
The hypothesis is being spiced up here, paradox being if we open the box how many cats we are allowed find, 2? Both will be dead or alive 😂
The main reason for traffic is that most of them even for their kids have a seperate vehicle with drivers.
LMAO
If there was a meme festival for country , Kuwait would break all the records !
The call is coming from inside the house, dear MP…
Or, how about they work to make a lane of Bus and taxis? Why are we lacking that? Even dubai has it let alone the other european countries. Install cameras on that lane for immediate capture of who ever is using it apart from bus and taxi?
But over all these I think stricter road rules, where people don’t honk you or bombard you with lights if you are slow or whatever.
There is a LONGGGGGGG way to go.
As I said earlier :))
Because we are going to drive one,, and tow the rest :))
Expats exceed the number of Citizens, Many Expat families own more than two cars, Which is contributing to the traffic jams, No one said an expat is driving two cars at once.
You misunderstood, he didn’t say he wants to limit families to two cars, he said he wants to limit individual expats from owning more than two cars. That’s why it doesn’t make sense. You also technically can’t limit a family to two cars, I can’t see how that would be possible unless you limit it to two cars per home PACI address. But even then that wouldn’t make sense because parents require a car and so do working children.
Well let’s just talk about this for say 6 months, make some rules and follow them for 2 months and then scrap the plan altogether.
Mission accomplished – Scare the shit and confuse everyone