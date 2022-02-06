This past weekend there was a lot of drama surrounding a women’s only yoga trip to the desert that was banned for being a danger to society. The irony is that last week Saudi Arabia held their first yoga festival (pictured above) which attracted over 1,000 people.
Do you remember the days when things got really bad here we’d think “at least we’re not in Saudi”? Do you think Saudis now think “at least we’re not in Kuwait” when they go through a rough patch?
One thing I’m really appreciating though is how vocal everyone is on social media whenever they see something wrong. When I first started blogging, there was no Instagram, there was no Snapchat and there was no Twitter. There weren’t that many blogs either and so I always felt that it was my job to bring to light issues which brought on a lot of hate from readers who felt because I wasn’t Kuwaiti, I had no say in anything. But now, because of the popularity of social media, I no longer have to carry that burden on my shoulders.
the funny part is that the mp thought yoga was a type of dance, he doesnt even what he wants to ban
KSA shade….never thought i’d see the day but honestly, good for them
How is a womens-only yoga trip dangerous to society?
It’s a threat to c̶o̶n̶s̶e̶r̶v̶a̶t̶i̶v̶e̶ p̶r̶i̶n̶c̶i̶p̶l̶e̶s̶ sexism.
No idea, and they picked to ban the most conservative looking yoga event I’ve come across in Kuwait https://instagram.com/eman_yoga
Anyone up for men-only yoga?
When I first read it, I thought they meant they were worried for the safety of the WOMEN out in the desert (you know, from gawking, inappropriate guys taking pics or cat-calling or what have you). It was only after I reread it that I realized he is saying that women doing yoga IS the threat. FFS.
Yoga, the only danger to society is being behind a hot female
Did you get banned yet?