This Saturday is the start of the GCC Camel Racing Tournament so if you’ve ever wanted to visit the camel races, then this is the weekend to do so. Below are all the other events I managed to find for this weekend and as usual, if I’ve missed anything, let me know in the comments.
Thursday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
BBT Picnic
Al Ameed Coffee Padel Tournament 2022
The Avenues Under the Sky
V-Fit 2.0 at Shaheed Park
Friday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Born Primitive Rodent Trail Series: Day & Night
Trip: Into The Stars
The Avenues Under the Sky
Saturday
Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization
Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection
Grand Mosque Tour
BBT Picnic
Albohayra Farm
Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising
The Avenues Under the Sky
GCC Camel Racing Tournament
Appreciate your effort to post the events here.. Would love to try Into the Stars as I love star gazing…
Keep posting such events esp. for Feb holidays.
What are the timings for camel race tournament?