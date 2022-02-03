This Saturday is the start of the GCC Camel Racing Tournament so if you’ve ever wanted to visit the camel races, then this is the weekend to do so. Below are all the other events I managed to find for this weekend and as usual, if I’ve missed anything, let me know in the comments.

Thursday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

BBT Picnic

Al Ameed Coffee Padel Tournament 2022

The Avenues Under the Sky

V-Fit 2.0 at Shaheed Park

Friday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Born Primitive Rodent Trail Series: Day & Night

Trip: Into The Stars

The Avenues Under the Sky

Saturday

Exhibition: Art from the Islamic Civilization

Exhibition: Elements – Sculptures from CAPs Private Collection

Grand Mosque Tour

BBT Picnic

Albohayra Farm

Sailing: Saturday Sunset Cruising

The Avenues Under the Sky

GCC Camel Racing Tournament