Is it me or is everyone else also constantly getting spammed by Alshaya brands? I don’t generally give out my phone number to businesses so I don’t get that much SMS spam, but I had to give my number to West Elm because they had to deliver my furniture and since then I haven’t been able to stop them from spamming me. I’ve tried calling them and asking to be removed, I’ve sent them messages on Instagram and I’ve even tried blocking them on my phone but nothing seems to work. I used to get a message every now and then but recently they’ve started bombarding me a lot more frequently and its become extremely annoying.
Dear Zain and other telecoms, if you offer a service where for a certain monthly fee I could block all spam messages from my phone I’d be willing to pay and so would others!
YES please! I thought it was just me! They cannot be stopped
the same issue I’m having hear, I receive msgs literally every two days, and nothing worked to stop them as well!
YES!! I got a spam text from Tamanna and I’ve never bought anything on it!
Alshaya CRM is super [email protected]… some time ago I was trying to contact them on various mediums (call center, Instagram, email) and I was getting different responses from all.. I was amazed that they all didnt have access to the same system with the same information/ data/ details.. I even escalated through some one I know who works as a senior in the Customer Care department, but she was useless too
It’s free to stop spam at zain. Call them and they’ll tell you how.
Interestingly I googled it and in 2015 you had the same topic.
https://248am.com/mark/interesting/opt-out-of-sms-ads/