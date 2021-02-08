I’ve got a friend who signed up both his parents for the vaccine at the same time, his mum is Kuwaiti while his dad is older and an expat. His mum got vaccinated while his dad still hasn’t gotten an appointment. So now I’m wondering if they’ve started vaccinating expats or if they’re prioritizing Kuwaitis first.
Does anyone know if they’ve started vaccinating expats who aren’t health care workers?
expats who are not doctors will not get vaccinated until most kuwaitis do
Source?
friend in moh
As per the latest available official data, 300k people in Kuwait have registered for the vaccine. My guess is that most of these are expats. Also, numerically speaking if expats make up 2/3rd of the population and if they are willing to get poked, do it ASAP and aim towards herd immunity!
What’s the point of keeping them on hold in the (vain) hope that citizens should get it first? Shouldn’t it be first-come-first-served basis?
I could’ve sworn I saw quite a few expats in line for the vaccine when I went on Thursday. Other friends and relatives also said same but I guess not in numbers relative to actual expat population
It’s in NOBODY’S interest to delay expats. It doesn’t make sense if we want to achieve herd immunity
I hope the geniuses in government realize that
The expats you have seen are doctors and healthcare workers and their families, they are sadly only currently entitled to get vaccinated.
Not families, my father and brother are doctors got vaccinated. I didn’t. And by the looks of it won’t anytime soon until most Kuwaiti are vaccinated. I am lowly expat who is not a doctor.
I know for a fact that a british guy in my office, 54 years old and with no underlying health conditions has been vaccinated
ah thats good to know
Do you work in the oil sector? Because they are classified as front line along with doctors for some weird reason.
They have. My mother is an expat doctor and she got both doses.
Yes because she’s a DOCTOR! Read the post, its asking are those not in the medical field getting vaccinated
My aunt and her husband, both American citizens did get their vaccinations, and 2 dosages at that.
This was 1 month ago or if I am not mistaken.
I an Australian citizen have to wait along the side with my parents.
Seems to me they’re either doing it by age groups, or by country of citizenship lol.
Cheers!
keep in mind that there are different kinds of vaccines being imported as well. the ones with the most effectiveness will be given to those with higher priority.
the ones not that trustable (like covishield from india) would be given to the lower priority members.
Correction*
old kuwaitis, young kuwaitis,
western old expats.
medical professionals,
Westerns adults.
old arab expats, old asian expats,
young adult expats.
youngsters
“the ones not that trustable (like covishield from india)”
Hahaha. From where did you get that wrong info, mate? Covishield is being manufactured by Serum Institute of India, which incidentally, happens to be world’s largest vaccine manufacturer.
And in case you weren’t aware, Covishield is the local name for the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine (developed in the UK, if that gives you some assurance).
Last time I checked, the efficacy of the above vaccine was at 90%. Yes, it is *slightly* lower than Pfizer and Moderna vaccines (both around 94-96%) but Covishield can be stored between 2-8 degrees vis-à-vis the Pfizer jab that requires a storage at (-) 70 degrees.
Good info. Thanks
Around 200K doses of Covishield were delivered to MOH last week from Serums institute.
My sister an Expat, house wife age 55 got vaccinated in Jan both doses Pfizer.
can u tell whats ur sisters nationality?
INDIAN
What makes you an expert to say the that one from India, is not trustable??
Your statement would indicate that the medical authorities in the countries that have received them ( Kuwait, Bahrain , the UAE and Saudi Arabia included) are incompetent and are willing to accept medication from non trustable sources just so that they can vaccinate for the sake of vaccinating??
I’m not an expert. i just read the news.
There are news articles of various disputes in india from doctors and medical professionals who do not trust the indian government. there is also an ongoing battle between Covaxin and Covishield, 2 vaccines, both showing side effects and risks.
https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/mumbai/8-docs-reject-serum-institutes-covishield-opt-for-covaxin/articleshow/80488359.cms
https://www.indiatoday.in/coronavirus-outbreak/vaccine-updates/story/rml-hospital-doctors-reject-covaxin-vaccine-want-covishield-1759708-2021-01-16
https://www.nationalheraldindia.com/india/dont-want-to-be-guinea-pigs-most-health-workers-in-delhi-govt-hospitals-refuse-to-take-covid-19-vaccine
The arab nations have great medical professionals, but the government authorities are facing economic crises at the moment and will do anything to bring some good news to the masses.
None of the countries you mentioned above will go back into lockdown as they cannot afford it. And now that vaccines of different kinds are in the market, they will strive to get people vaccinated as fast as possible and get the economies back to its normal self.
My dad is +70yrs expat, registered very early, not contacted yet.
Expat is expat.
They’ve now classed teachers as Frontline Workers, so that may get more expats vaccinated. Not sure if they’ve started vaccinating them though!
Source?
im assuming thats a rhetorical question
I’m expat age 60 registered not a word. I wish the US embassy would import vaccine and off it to US citizens.
First, that wouldn’t be logistically possible. Human Resources at the Embassy are pretty limited.
Second, I think the optics on that would be pretty bad, since it would cause every other nationality with an Embassy to wonder why THEIR country isn’t doing the same thing.
Third, it would give the impression that the U.S. doesn’t trust the host nation to take care of ALL citizens, not just their own.
Those of you who took the vaccine or know people who did, how are you being called exactly, is it by phone call or email? are they specifying a time and location?
SMS WITH DATE TIME AND LOCATION
What if someone missed the sms. Does he go back in line of country. I have alot of sms marked as spam.
I tried to register for the last two month but to no avail. It seems that the system may identify whether you are expat or not from the number in the civil ID. If any expat was capable of registering and he/she is not medical staff let him share his experience with us.
What was the error you received when trying to register? Registration is open to everyone (adults) regardless of nationality and profession.
Some are, but it appears that Kuwaiti’s are being prioritized (which is supposedly a violation of WHO’s policies). Not surprising.
expats should go get vaccinated in their home countries and not deprive Kuwaitis from the vaccine entitled to them by the government.
Mr. Einstein, for “expats” to travel we need the airports to open and removal of flight ban for those 35 countries.
Why don’t we prioritize people who majorly have been following the wearing of masks rule and safety guidelines where possible. Clearly in that situation majority of the Kuwaitis would be last in line and the expats at the top.Why does everything come back to “expats should go back to their home countries”. This country needs expats wayy more than the expats need it yet majority of them call this home.
Well, in this case the whole vaccination campaign should end in three weeks compared to the ratio of kuwaitis against expat.
why dont you develop your own vaccine instead of asking for “expat” countries for it.
my uncle, age 63, expat business man – article 24 visa, was an early applicant for the vaccine as he has health conditions, but hasn’t received an appointment or update yet.
I know an expat (who doesn’t even work in the health field) got vaccinated for sure.
I’m a 50 year old, overweight, male teacher from the UK with a serious underlying health condition (compromised immune system). If I was in the UK I’d have been vaccinated by now.
Here, I’m registered but have heard nothing. I’m fairly cool about it though. When it’s my turn, it’s my turn.
If you follow NASDAQ..Ocugen share prices are soaring after an agreement with an Indian manufacturer of the Covid Vaccine which is supposedly going to be the next big thing.
I am 61. Expat. High blood pressure underlying condition. Registered immediately. No indication of when I might get the jab. I have a friend, female, working in the MOH, 37 years old, working in the office… administrative work, not a front line worker. She has received her jab… she is not Kuwaiti, but middle eastern. All facts.
Took my mom to get vaccinated last Thursday and and there was an elderly Lebanese lady with her son in line with us. Got to talkin cuz the line was long af and he was really nice and helpful since I had no idea about the process. He told me that his dad also got vaccinated just a few weeks ago too. Neither one of his parents were doctors nor frontline workers, just an elderly couple living in Kuwait. Ghassan if u see this thanks again for ur help!