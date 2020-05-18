Kuwait is currently performing around 4,000 COVID-19 tests a day, but how does that compare with the rest of the world? Is it a lot? Too little?

According to Worldometer, a website that is trusted by the UK Government, the New York Times, BBC and many others, Kuwait ranks 20th worldwide when it comes to tests per 1 million of the population. The highest tested country in this list is the Faeroe Islands, while UAE ranks third. Below are some highlights but for the full list here is the link.

1- Faeroe Islands

2- Iceland

3- UAE

5- Bahrain

13- Denmark

16- Spain

20- Kuwait

21- Qatar

24- Italy

28- Russia

36- UK

39- USA

66- Saudi Arabia

74- Jordan

91- Lebanon

139- India

147- Egypt