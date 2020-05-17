Yesterday evening the first drive-thru COVID-19 testing center opened up to the public. Because there is currently a lockdown and because of the fact we only have one testing facility at the moment, you will need to be invited by the Ministry of Health to be tested.
According to the MOH they will randomly pick people for the large scale COVID-19 testing. People will be notified that they’ve been selected by SMS and an appointment date and time will be shared with them. You are then meant to apply for a curfew pass and head to the Jazeera Airways Park & Fly facility which has been converted to a testing center.
If you receive the message from the Ministry, you head there on the day scheduled and a swab test is performed on you. Your results are usually out within 48 hours. Once done from your test, your car is disinfected by the Fire Department on the way out.
The announcement was made on the MOH Instagram and twitter accounts last night only in Arabic. I was told the reason it was published only in Arabic is that it was only for Kuwaitis, but I’ve also heard this is for expats so not sure whose right.
Then there are two other issues, the first is what if you are picked but you don’t have a car? How do you get to the testing center? The other issue is if this is a mandatory test or not? Going by the comments on twitter there are a lot of people who believe they can’t be forced to be tested, so what happens to people who don’t show up to their appointments?
i don’t understand why people need to be 100% randomly selected. it would have made much more sense to allow people to apply for appointments, based on symptoms, number of people in household, occupation, etc. AND THEN select from the applications. apparently, the government wants to test people from all areas, all walks of life, etc, etc, but that makes no sense because virus spread is NOT 100% random!
people living alone who show no symptoms should not be tested. something like that is a huge waste of resources.
none of this makes any sense. i guess i can find comfort in familiarity.
I’m pretty sure you can go get checked when ever you like, just get an appointment. From what I read on the WHO a lot of people show no symptoms at all while a lot of people are in denial. Plus how do you know that everyone is willing to get tested? Do you work for the moh to know what is going on? Doing it at random is the best option, this way they can then see individuals that person has come into contact with to see where it may have come from and where it is going. If there are a large number of cases in a small 1 area but no known cases in another it doesn’t mean there aren’t any cases in the second area it just means no-one came forward.
I would think it’s so they can come up with a statistic of who is infected and who is not. Coming in if you’re symptomatic would skew their sampling.
All that’s out the window, and pretty shitty, if this is just for Kuwaitis.
I’m sure the reason is somewhere right there in Arabic.
If I’m not mistaken they can come to you or they will pick you up in a police car (or what ever car is available) and take you back home. They have these huge lorries that have all the equipment inside. I’m pretty sure it is mandatory, people on Twitter can cry all they like but this is a pandemic so that “my rights” thing doesn’t really work anymore and the gov has constitutional rights to do what ever it deems fit during these circumstances.
There’s a message going around saying that it’s not mandatory to get tested once you’re “invited”
Best Covid news I read today is that the testing is not mandatory. This is according to the US embassy site.
https://kw.usembassy.gov/covid-19-information/
This is a flawed idea at so many levels.
1. What if the number at the back of my Civil ID is not updated?
2. A household may have more than one member, and its not necessary they all get selected on the same day. So if one guy has the driving license, is he supposed to accompany the other members as and when their ‘random’ draw happens? Are you not increasing vehicular traffic in the country exponentially on any given day?
3. What if the SMS goes to spam or is blocked? How will they ensure the recipient has seen it?
4. A majority of expats dont have cars. How will they go to this far off location given the non existent public transport?
5. Why not instead go area-by-area and do specific testing, rather than lottery based random testing like this?
1) they are going by area already and doing random testing
2) what phone are you using that has a spam folder for SMS’s??
There is an article in the below link that’s enough to create a lot of panic with their check list on the test. Once you go through it, no person in their right mind would want to be tested.
https://www.timeskuwait.com/news/procedures-for-random-coronavirus-checkups-what-to-do/
Plus it’s clearly said that the person who drives you there will require a curfew permit.
The “check list” and the “not mandatory” seems to contradict one another. Do we go or not if we are called?
Uh…I am not going for sure after having read that checklist. That list is definitely panic inducing!