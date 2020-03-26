I’ve been checking Kuwait’s official COVID 19 website daily to monitor the number of Coronavirus cases that get published daily and just a few moments ago they published that there were 0 new cases to report. It had already been on a decline for the past few days and I really hope we continue at this pace. Also:

World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Ghebreyesus on Wednesday commended Kuwait’s response to the novel coronavirus, especially in view of transparency and reporting. Speaking to KUNA, Ghebreyesus also lauded Kuwait’s close coordination with the WHO over the fight against the virus, known as COVID-19, pointing out the role of the organization’s regional office in this regard. He said the Kuwaiti government has a long experience in controlling respiratory malfunctions, citing its response to the Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS) as a relevant unequivocal paradigm. Source

I really hope people don’t start thinking everything is OK now. I’ve noticed a lot more people out during the day and I’m worried this is gonna cause the number of cases to increase again or stricter rules being put in place. The local influencer Concept15 had a funny but serious bit on Snapchat the other day (video above) where he talks about how people are treating the situation like Ramadan, where you can do whatever you want before 5 and then after 5 you avoid Corona. We’re going to end up in a full 24-hour curfew at this rate. Stay at home people it’s not a vacation…

Update: They reupdated the website again and it now shows 13 new cases not 0 :(