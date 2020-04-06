A lot of people have been getting in touch with me regarding apartment rents if they have to pay them or not. Honestly, I have no clue, I don’t think anything was announced regarding rents so I’d assume it’s up to the landlords.
Some landlords are still asking for the full rent this month, others waived the rent completely while some have reduced the amount. I’m still waiting to find out if my building will be taking rent from us as usual this month or not but I haven’t gotten the payment link yet. I know the tenants of my building submitted a request for the rent to be waived or reduced, but we haven’t gotten any notice about it yet.
Loading ...
Honestly, I asked the landlord for it and he reduced 25% for this month [April’s]. I think it’s about time some regulation comes in place to help those impacted the most based on who’s working and who’s not anymore.
In my building the tenants and I signed a petition and went forward to the building haris, he told call the kuwaiti, when we called the Kuwaiti, he said pay the rent or else we will face legal implications.
Now when he said legal implications, all the tenants being expats have chickened out.
Not sure how to go forward
It’s all goodwill based.
Some building owners reduced the rent while most have to pay the full rent. If you have not received any information, then that basically means you have to pay the whole amount.
We had to pay full and we probably will keep paying full.
We initially inquired from the Haris if there could be any waive or at least any discount but was told to write to the owner. The building tenants gathered, wrote an inquiry and signed but was warned by the owner not to ever gather and instead speak to him individually. We complied only to be told that if we have no money to pay the rent, he advised us rudely to look for somewhere else to stay instead.
In our current crisis, no compassion, worse than greed, they far exceed all those. We don’t know how else to term this.
Yeah, but that way of thinking is also selfish. Just because the landlord is Kuwaiti doesn’t mean he’s a gazillionaire. The landlord might have other businesses hemorrhaging money at the moment because they’re shut down and he probably has salaries he needs to pay. If his only current source of income is the rents he gets he’s not going to want to waiver them. If he doesn’t get the rent money he might have to fire people so you end up winning, but someone else ends up losing.
Not about selfish thinking because we did think about that too.
But let’s say that’s his current situation, we tenants are suffering greatly and trying to come up with the finances to pay in full just so he could live above average.
We did appeal in many ways, from asking for a waive, compromising because every cent shaved off the dues can help us in other expense, to even asking if rent could be postponed promising we’d still pay in full but distributed equally in the coming months only to be told to face legal action or leave if we can’t pay.
Guess it’s all about the goodwill. For all we know, regardless, WE ALL are tackling this crisis TOGETHER. And like you said, someone will eventually end up losing but I hope it doesn’t always have to be that way, hoping the current state we’re in brings us all together regardless of your nationality. Because if our case was way different today, we all could be at a ‘somehow’ winning situation for both sides, while tomorrow might be a promising win-win.
Why are you assuming he isn’t suffering as well or that he’s living above average? Why are you assuming he doesn’t have salaries and bills to pay? We’re all in the same boat.
Chill. It’s just an opinion.
I don’t know why you’re telling me to chill because I responded to someone’s opinion. We are allowed to have discussions here…
Oops
Well, I respect your opinion and like I said, no selfish thinking among us tenants since we had to be mindful and open-minded about everyone else’s situation, including the Haris and even the owner.
We’re not assuming he’s a gazillionaire, we don’t even know the full context of his expenses nor his net worth rendering our appeal open-ended.
Again, we left everything on the table where we are all trying to get to a medium or compromise in every little way possible only to be greeted in a heartless manner.
We did learn from this too, all we have left is asking Allah to have mercy on us while praying for them too. And like you, we don’t even want to owe them anything, not even gratitude.
Thanks for your opinion.
Our building landlord has been accomodating during this time of crisis.
His son personally called every tenant and informed us that he has waived off 50% of the rent for the month of April. Helpful for a lot of us indeed!
my rent is 225 so the landlord has reduced 30 kd for March and for april completely waived.
My building tenants signed a letter of exempting submitted to the building mandoob but he didn’t reply yet. What should we do.
I believe it largely depends on the tenant’s occupation and income, and of course, goodwill from the landlord at the end. Most waivers going around in social media are for low-income expats. So if you work for the government or large company (and you have several cars in your garage, and you’re single), don’t expect the landlord to waive anything; in fact, you shouldn’t be asking for a waiver because you’re still getting a full salary.
If you’re talking about me I didn’t ask my landlord for a waiver, I actually want to pay my rent because I don’t like owing anybody anything.
Well said
I think that’s the right attitude. We weren’t planning to ask for a reduction/ waiver. But the landlord sent us a message offering 30% reduction. It was impolite to refuse.
I live in Salmiya and nearly all the tenants in my building are salaried employees. Still everyone signed a petition to the landlord to waive off the rent. I find this very greedy and opportunist. How has anyone been affected to not be able to pay the rent?
I think this waiving off rent gesture should be on case to case basis for people who have been affected.
How do you know they have not been affected? Just because they are salaried employees doesn’t mean they are getting salaries? Many have been asked to stay at home with unpaid leaves. Don’t think everyone has a large saving in their bank account, many people live paycheck to paycheck.
By law, everyone has to pay the rent in full unless otherwise stated by the land lord.
Regardless .. high or low wage.. since its is not mandatory or enforced by the government its up to the land lord or the company to find it in them to give a waiver , a discount or whatever they feel.
In the end they are either independent business men or a business partnership or group. The end of the day the bottom line and making a profit is what matters to them.
If they are willing to take a hit then they will do it, if not they are well within their legal rights to ask for the full rent.
BTW full disclosure .. all the tenants in my building wrote a letter to the landlord to ask for a discount if not a complete waiver for April and May, it was out right rejected and we all received a letter similar to the one shown in the post. Only difference is it started with .. Dear Tenant we do understand that the current situation in the country has caused undue stress to all of you and we do sympathize with your current situation however, as a business organization we are bound by our commitments to our partners..blah blah blah and ended with exactly the same last 3 lines as written in the letter shown in the post.
I paid the rent in full for April so did my two neighbors on the same floor. Some have held out hoping to hear from the government. The custodian has warned them that they have 72 hours after the due date which is tomorrow to pay or else face legal action.
I am one of the Kuwaiti who has a business that is closed and i have to pay rent ,salaries….I am able to do it for March and April but not more than this.What will happen….I have no idea.Probably the owner of the place will tell me to leave and the Mosal will put me in jail for not paying salaries.
In the same time I am living in a building and I pay rent.The landlord said we should pay full rent.At least you as employees you stay home and get full salaries.So you can pay the flat rent.
But me i have to pay everything or else I will lose my business and face legal consequences.