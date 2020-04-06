A lot of people have been getting in touch with me regarding apartment rents if they have to pay them or not. Honestly, I have no clue, I don’t think anything was announced regarding rents so I’d assume it’s up to the landlords.

Some landlords are still asking for the full rent this month, others waived the rent completely while some have reduced the amount. I’m still waiting to find out if my building will be taking rent from us as usual this month or not but I haven’t gotten the payment link yet. I know the tenants of my building submitted a request for the rent to be waived or reduced, but we haven’t gotten any notice about it yet.

