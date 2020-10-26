I’ve previously gotten my PCR test done at Wara Hospital since they had a drive-thru service which is really convenient. But, they also take anywhere from 24 to 48 hours to send you your test results which is fairly slow. Yesterday I decided to get a PCR test at International Clinic because I had heard they were pretty quick with the results, and they were.
I got my PCR test done at around 9:30AM and then got the result at 6:30PM. That’s 9 hours later!
I’m not sure if there is any other place that does it quicker (if there is let me know), but from now on I’ll probably be getting all my tests done at IC. There wasn’t anyone else there getting a test so only had to wait for the doctor to be free and that was maybe 10 minutes. The price of the test is KD35 which isn’t the cheapest but really reasonable for the speed you get the results in. If you want to get a PCR test done at IC, you don’t need to book, you just show up and let them know at the reception area. Here is their location on Google Maps.
Did my PCR around mid June and got it in 9 hours as well. I’m a heath care worker though.
Got it done at a field hospital
I was tested at New Kuwait German Lab in Salmiya at 7pm and had the results just after 9am. 14 hours, but that was overnight so labs may have been closed some of the time.
Curious to know what happens next if its positive do you self isolate at home or go to Jaber hospital or it depends on the symptoms you have?
U have to quarantine at home and install shlonik on your phone
You get a text saying you’ve tested positive and have to go to Jaber hospital where they explain the whole Shlonik app thing. Then you go home and self-isolate for 10 days. You go back to them after 10 days to get the all-clear. This is for the patients with mild symptoms of course, weakness, loss of taste & smell, fever etc.
The New Kuwait German Laboratory has a Turn around time of 24 Hours for Results , they also have home service , which I got via their Instagram page.
COVID-19 PCR Home visit contact number
60470227
66792145
69668409
65078833
60393346
60426767
Is the IC PCR test valid for travel outside Kuwait?
I think so cuz they ask if you want it for Kuwait or Travel. But I would call them to be sure since I told them I needed it for Kuwait.
Usually when you’re about to do the test they ask you if its for travel or just to get tested. No idea what’s difference
I think because For travel u would need it printed
As far as I know, NO (and that’s a global rule by the way).
For travel you need RT-PCR (done within 48 hours, max 72 hours before boarding).
its not a global rule, it depends on the country and airline. With some places its 96 hours before departure (like kuwait and emirates).
I did mine 2-3 weeks back at Dar Alshifa hospital car park. It was a nice drive through service on I think 3rd or 5th floor of the parking lot. Very organized, well protected (felt like a scene from world war z) and since it is in a multistory car park it’s cool and ventilated no sun.
Took my PCR test at 9:30am then got my results at 9;30pm. The whole process took me less than 10mins and I was on my way back home. They tell you it takes between 1-3 days to get your results but most of the people I know got it the same day.
Even though it was Dar Alshifa hospital my test report sheet said Jarallah Viral Clinic.
Price: 25KD
I tested at German Lab in Jabriya at 12 PM got my results by 7 PM!!! The test is 40 KD but worth the fast results.. They were also super fast got in and out in approx 10 minutes. My friend tested at 8 AM got her results 6 hours later as well.
I did mine a week ago at london hospital. I was the only one there so the whole process took 10 minutes with filling the form. They told me the result comes out within 24 hours. I did it at 4:15 pm and got the result at 1:00 am. It costs 40kd though.
I did mine a couple weeks back…tested at Global Med Clinic (Mazaya Tower) in Jabriya at 9:30am and got my result by 6:30pm. They charged me 27KD, it was a fun experience! Lol!