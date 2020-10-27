The video above has been circulating WhatsApp showing the observation tower at Entertainment City crashing down as part of the Entertainment City demolition process. I was thinking about the park yesterday on how they could have refurbished it instead of rebuilding a new one from scratch. It wasn’t the best amusement park in the world but at least it had a history and character. Not everything needs to be completely demolished for a new version. Disney Land has been around since 1955 and is still very current, Coney Island amusement park has been around even longer since the late 1800s and has gone through various stages of refurbishment and revival.
A demolish/build contract has a much higher value than a refurbishment contract.
goodbye space needle.
It’s ironic that when the iraqi invasion left kuwait in ruins, the universal idea was to repair and rebuild. these buildings and heritage survived THAT, only to be razed now.
my heart just ached watching this, all the memories of that tower.
You are right about Disneyland, however that park was built to never to stop growing and changing. And even in 1955, it was incredibly well polished and maintained
Them maintaining it and gradually updating it throughout the years has made it remain amazing
Sadly Entertainment City just became too outdated and run down