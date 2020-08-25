Shems Youth Yoga are doing a fundraising drive to provide families in Kuwait affected by the corona pandemic with art & school supplies, toys, and books. It’s a great initiative and there are 4 ways you can help:

If you or someone you know are struggling to provide toys, books, art & school supplies for your children fill out the PLAY-TO-GO REQUEST FORM Donate money to help them buy more supplies for families in need by clicking on the DONATE button. If you want to donate gently used toys or books, click on DONATION DROP OFF to find out how. If you want to volunteer to deliver boxes to families in need, fill out the VOLUNTEER FORM.

Check out the highlights on their Instagram account for more on this fundraiser @shemsyoga