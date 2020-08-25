Shems Youth Yoga are doing a fundraising drive to provide families in Kuwait affected by the corona pandemic with art & school supplies, toys, and books. It’s a great initiative and there are 4 ways you can help:
- If you or someone you know are struggling to provide toys, books, art & school supplies for your children fill out the PLAY-TO-GO REQUEST FORM
-
Donate money to help them buy more supplies for families in need by clicking on the DONATE button.
-
If you want to donate gently used toys or books, click on DONATION DROP OFF to find out how.
-
If you want to volunteer to deliver boxes to families in need, fill out the VOLUNTEER FORM.
Check out the highlights on their Instagram account for more on this fundraiser @shemsyoga
Leave A Comment