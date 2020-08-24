Getting a PCR test for COVID-19 is much more accessible now then it was just a few months ago. My mum needed to get one since she was traveling and my followers on twitter recommended different places to go. One place that caught my attention was Wara Hospital since they offered a drive-thru service. I read a lot of stories about long lines or crowded clinics with people waiting to get tested so a drive-thru option sounded like the most convenient.

Then the following day I had a bit of a scare, I’m barely seeing any of my friends but one guy I had seen over the weekend messaged me to tell me someone at his office had tested positive for the virus and he was going to take a PCR test to be safe and wanted me to know. I was really appreciative that he told me, it’s an awkward situation to tell someone you might have gotten them infected but you need to do it. In my case when I got the message the first thing I did was also inform the people I work with on the situation and that I was going to leave to work from home till my friend’s results came out. But the next morning I decided to just get tested myself at Wara since I can also then write about my experience.

I called up Wara to see if I needed an appointment and you don’t, you just need to drive up to the back door of the hospital anytime between 7AM and 12PM and there will be a team there waiting. When I got there I was the fourth car in line and the whole process took around 20 minutes. You never leave your car, and you only interact with three people, the first nurse provides you with forms to fill, the second further down the line takes the sample and the third person is for payment. LifeProTip: Bring your own pen and a clipboard or a hardcover book so you can fill out the forms on it.

In my case, I got the results in 48 hours but when my mum had hers done she got the results in 24 hours. They WhatsApp you a photo of the result and also SMS you. It’s certified for travel and so if you need a printed copy of the result you could pick it up from their laboratory. The price of the test is 38KD which isn’t the cheapest, I think 27KD is the cheapest price I’ve seen for a PCR test but the convenience factor makes up for it. My friend’s test came out negative and so did mine which was a relief. I was so excited with the result I sent it to everyone I work with so they could also be relieved. If I had Tinder I would 100% have had my negative test result as one of my profile pictures or something. It feels like an achievement not getting the virus with it being everywhere basically.

Anyway, if you want more information on the Wara Hospital drive-thru PCR test, they have some posts and videos on their Instagram account @warahospital