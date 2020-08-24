Getting a PCR test for COVID-19 is much more accessible now then it was just a few months ago. My mum needed to get one since she was traveling and my followers on twitter recommended different places to go. One place that caught my attention was Wara Hospital since they offered a drive-thru service. I read a lot of stories about long lines or crowded clinics with people waiting to get tested so a drive-thru option sounded like the most convenient.
Then the following day I had a bit of a scare, I’m barely seeing any of my friends but one guy I had seen over the weekend messaged me to tell me someone at his office had tested positive for the virus and he was going to take a PCR test to be safe and wanted me to know. I was really appreciative that he told me, it’s an awkward situation to tell someone you might have gotten them infected but you need to do it. In my case when I got the message the first thing I did was also inform the people I work with on the situation and that I was going to leave to work from home till my friend’s results came out. But the next morning I decided to just get tested myself at Wara since I can also then write about my experience.
I called up Wara to see if I needed an appointment and you don’t, you just need to drive up to the back door of the hospital anytime between 7AM and 12PM and there will be a team there waiting. When I got there I was the fourth car in line and the whole process took around 20 minutes. You never leave your car, and you only interact with three people, the first nurse provides you with forms to fill, the second further down the line takes the sample and the third person is for payment. LifeProTip: Bring your own pen and a clipboard or a hardcover book so you can fill out the forms on it.
In my case, I got the results in 48 hours but when my mum had hers done she got the results in 24 hours. They WhatsApp you a photo of the result and also SMS you. It’s certified for travel and so if you need a printed copy of the result you could pick it up from their laboratory. The price of the test is 38KD which isn’t the cheapest, I think 27KD is the cheapest price I’ve seen for a PCR test but the convenience factor makes up for it. My friend’s test came out negative and so did mine which was a relief. I was so excited with the result I sent it to everyone I work with so they could also be relieved. If I had Tinder I would 100% have had my negative test result as one of my profile pictures or something. It feels like an achievement not getting the virus with it being everywhere basically.
Anyway, if you want more information on the Wara Hospital drive-thru PCR test, they have some posts and videos on their Instagram account @warahospital
Hi Mark, they doing the same test at the Kuwait Intnl. Airport behind Jazeera. However I don’t know how much they charge or if it is for Kuwaitis only. I have seen this being done on one of the Bloggers on snapchat. Hope you can get some info on this, it would really help a lot.Thanks
The testing site behind aljazeera is free for Kuwaitis.
They removed it.
Thanks Mark for letting us know; a drive through option is indeed very convenient
Now cue music for stampede to Wara Hospital … :-)
did your mom do her test at Wara as well?
Yeah
Does it hurt
no but i understand what people mean that its annoying they shove the swab in deep and you think shit thats deep and then they keep pushing it in and you’re like wtf where is he going??
omg that sounds hilarious
What Tests were conducted? Was it just the Nose Swab or Blood sample too?
I say in the title and in the post PCR and the image of the result says swab. So swab. Blood sample is an antibody test which isn’t certified for travel.
But now you have to test again to makes sure you didn’t get it from Wara’s staff
What an ignorant comment. From where in the process description did you think the hospital staff would be spreading the virus?
It’s a possibility, which makes you the ignorant one.
If its a possibility, then anything is a possibility and then everyone should be getting themselves tested everyday according to your logic
thanks mark for this latest updated information . do give us an update on the testing being doing at the airport premises!!
Where are they doing (paid) walk-in PCR Tests?
Also, I recall seeing an announcement that it’ll be free for Kuwaitis and Non Kuwaitis alike at Government Hospitals?