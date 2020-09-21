I previously posted about Wara Hospital since I used their drive-thru PCR test service but last week they introduced an even more convenient option, a home service. Like with their drive-thru, you’re going to have to pay a premium for the convenience of having them come over to your house to give you a swab test. The price? KD55.

I’d rather do the cheaper drive-thru but if you don’t have a car or for some reason can’t leave the house (maybe you’re under quarantine), this could be an option. Link