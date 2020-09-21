I previously posted about Wara Hospital since I used their drive-thru PCR test service but last week they introduced an even more convenient option, a home service. Like with their drive-thru, you’re going to have to pay a premium for the convenience of having them come over to your house to give you a swab test. The price? KD55.
I’d rather do the cheaper drive-thru but if you don’t have a car or for some reason can’t leave the house (maybe you’re under quarantine), this could be an option. Link
GLOBALMED offers home service for 30KD.
Link? Their instagram only mentions pcr testing at their facility for 27kd so 3kd extra for home testing would be a great deal.