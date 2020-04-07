Yesterday they started barricading and fencing up Jleeb and Mahboula as part of an area lockdown in hopes of preventing the spread of the Coronavirus. Nobody will be allowed to leave those areas without permission.
Both those areas contain a lot of unskilled workers and you could notice the effect of this lockdown pretty much right away. The gas station I frequent the most on the Gulf Road had only one worker this morning. Even the mini Sultan Center Express at that station was closed. When I asked the only employee working there about this, he told me it was because the rest of the employees were stuck in Jleeb.
Should be interesting how this will play out and if it will eventually be implemented in other areas.
Hope this isn’t some slowly unfolding plan where they lock down areas one by one.
Good thing I live in Salmiya, we’ve got everything here, we should be building a fence to keep everyone out of here lol. Only other place I’d want to be locked down in would be Avenues. So Salmiya is my #1 choice and Avenues would be my #2. I don’t think I have a #3
KMT with our cars, unlimited gasoline, and one decent restaurant and coffee shop
haha you’ve got a Porsche so you’d also wanted unlimited tires and brake pads as well lol
Haha, I wouldn’t mind KMT either. Been only a couple months since I was last on track. Feels like a lifetime already.
So now how do residents of Mahboula get groceries if they are under full curfew? Or can they leave thier house and roam around inside Mahboula?
yup its business as usual, during the day you can roam around normally as long as its in mahboula, during curfew you’re stuck home like everyone else.
Unfortunate for the residents, but necessary.
If you are allowed to roam around your area freely, doesn’t that just contain the infection in that area? How does that help the country at large after 2 weeks? Isn’t that like opening a can of soda that has been rattled and rolled everyday after 2 weeks….