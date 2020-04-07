Did you get your salary this month?

This is related to yesterday’s question on if you had to pay your rent this month. I got the impression from some of the comments that people were either not getting their salaries or getting partial salaries. So here is another poll:
Loading ...
This is related to yesterday’s question on if you had to pay your rent this month. I got the impression from some of the comments that people were either not getting their salaries or getting partial salaries. So here is another poll:
Our company staff has been sent on forced leave in order reduce the ‘provision for leave balance’ expense for the year.
While illegal, most all employees can’t speak against the decision, as they might end up losing their jobs. And with the current economy, it would be damn near impossible to find employment elsewhere.
What really drives me up the wall, is the fact that my employer has a 9 figure net worth, and still cannot bail his own company out.
I think most people that haven’t been receiving their salaries or on unpaid leave are laborers, these results might be skewed towards white collar employees.
Are we talking March or April Salaries here? If March yes my company paid us all in full. April is still a question mark because of the current market situation. Also almost all no essential admin staff and HR staff have been put on mandatory leave.