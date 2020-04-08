I tried to find an answer online but couldn’t. Does anyone know what the situation is for people who entered Kuwait on a tourist visa and couldn’t exit? I remember hearing that all tourist visas got extended since the airport closed but I can’t seem to find any official (or even unofficial) source mentioning it.
The British Embassy has asked people to mail for extension
Also People with Tourist visa can just leave Kuwait with the current campaign, or ask their embassy to support in leaving ( Lebanese embassy is doing it already )
I belive the campaign is for residency violators and targetting specific nationalities and not related to expired visas. There are some embassies who have started evacuation flights but not all embassies.
Thank you for this post mark I have been trying to find and answer for this topic for a while unable to find anything. I hope someone here in the comments will have more insight to the subject. Thank you
yeah many people have been asking me and I keep telling them I have no idea.