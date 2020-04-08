One thing I’ve noticed recently is a lot of people complaining about the slow service of many online local businesses. People ordering items and having it take longer than expected to be delivered, people complaining about items being out of stock or even complaining about slow customer support.

People really need to chill a bit because these aren’t normal circumstances.

Before the pandemic, local shopping websites weren’t being used a lot. Sure you had some exceptions but majority of the sales were done at the store and a lot of businesses didn’t even have an online option. But, because of the lockdown, a lot of the places were forced to shift their business online. So imagine having an infrastructure meant to handle 10 online orders a day and now they have to handle 100 or 1,000 orders a day. Imagine if you had just one delivery car for those rare occasions someone would order online and now suddenly you’re getting 100 orders a day. And now imagine the stores that were never online to begin with and had to scramble to set up an online store quickly so they can try and survive this situation. Those guys never had the time to practice or experience online orders before being flooded with them. Everyone is overwhelmed, even giants like IKEA are struggling to cope with the influx of online orders to the point they had to post a message apologizing to their customers. Supermarkets, electronic stores, makeup stores, gaming stores, everyone got caught by surprise.

Add to that a lot of businesses are also operating with a reduced timeframe because of the curfew and some businesses are operating with a reduced workforce. This is why whenever I order anything locally I’m not even following up or asking when the items will be delivered. I know they’re all working as quickly as possible to get the order to me, so I’m being patient and understanding and you should to.

