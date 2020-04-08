One thing I’ve noticed recently is a lot of people complaining about the slow service of many online local businesses. People ordering items and having it take longer than expected to be delivered, people complaining about items being out of stock or even complaining about slow customer support.
People really need to chill a bit because these aren’t normal circumstances.
Before the pandemic, local shopping websites weren’t being used a lot. Sure you had some exceptions but majority of the sales were done at the store and a lot of businesses didn’t even have an online option. But, because of the lockdown, a lot of the places were forced to shift their business online. So imagine having an infrastructure meant to handle 10 online orders a day and now they have to handle 100 or 1,000 orders a day. Imagine if you had just one delivery car for those rare occasions someone would order online and now suddenly you’re getting 100 orders a day. And now imagine the stores that were never online to begin with and had to scramble to set up an online store quickly so they can try and survive this situation. Those guys never had the time to practice or experience online orders before being flooded with them. Everyone is overwhelmed, even giants like IKEA are struggling to cope with the influx of online orders to the point they had to post a message apologizing to their customers. Supermarkets, electronic stores, makeup stores, gaming stores, everyone got caught by surprise.
Add to that a lot of businesses are also operating with a reduced timeframe because of the curfew and some businesses are operating with a reduced workforce. This is why whenever I order anything locally I’m not even following up or asking when the items will be delivered. I know they’re all working as quickly as possible to get the order to me, so I’m being patient and understanding and you should to.
If you want a list of local shopping websites then check out my list here. I’m updating it constantly as new stores pop up so bookmark it.
Im looking for engine coolants. sultan center salmiya have closed their upper floor hardware and most of the private grocers have started checking IDs for location. All garages closed and i really need one as my car’s coolant is out and it keeps overheating.
Forget the online shops as all of them are overloaded and not delivering.
Any idea where i can buy one?
you can use normal water as coolant
keep in mind even if you do find coolant you need to make sure the color of coolant u find is compatible with the color coolant in your engine. also blue coolant u won’t find anywhere except at specific places, for my alfa i get my blue coolant from the bmw parts store.
Using water in a V8 supercharged engine is not advisable(as it boils faster at lower temps and can contribute to erosion). there is a reason why coolants have anti freeze properties.. The water would only last a while.. Also , the most popular ones are green which my car can use. Just need to find some store magically that i can get access to
you don’t have to use it long term i meant just now till you find your right coolant.
Call Mishref garage (51722224) in their Instagram they only mention “small repairs and battery replacement”but you can call and ask for the coolant and hopefully they can provide it. GOOD LUCK
Well every business in Kuwait should have an online delivery service and be able to meet the needs of the customer who enters the store physically or virtually. This difficult time now will help them to fix their errors and hopefully smarten up once when life goes back to normal.
I ordered from Blink yesterday, and my package was delivered within 24 hours. Impressive!
Does anyone know the opening hours of supermarkets like Lulu, TSC, Oncost, etc?
The Lulu ticker still says 5AM- 4PM, but looks like it hasnt been updated after the extension of curfew hours.
Also, till what time do they let you in? I reached TSC at around 3.30 the other day and they wont let me in
i believe they all close at 3pm, some coops close at 3:30. They also open one hour after curfew ends so most likely 7AM.
True the infrastructure for demand to be met wasn’t ready, no one predicted the sudden forced shift.
I was thinking of a local drop shipping model.
E.g Salwa block x residence can volunteer to a set timeline to collect shipments (packages)/ suppliers and drop them off.
It would surely move products and necessity supplies easier to residents and those in need, and help businesses alike, bring people together in these tough times.
Just a thought
Some stores are better than others.
We ordered my daughter’s birthday presents from Ikea weeks in advance to be prepared (she’s not four until April 20th) so we could chill and be fairly sure they’d be here in time without panicking. They were terrible during the online process.
I bought a pair of AirPod pros from Xcite the day they came out, and a week later they stopped working. Xcite refused to replace them and told me to go to AlphaStore to repair them. Long story short they’ve been in and out since and still don’t work. Now with the curfew no idea when they will be in again.
So I gave up and ordered from Gait. Not only were they 7KD cheaper than Xcite but they delivered within 24 hours. I will always use gait in future.
Best aren’t good. I ordered a printer ink cartridge from them three days ago and haven’t even had an order confirmation let alone a delivery date.
As for shop and ship they’ve gone to hell. The UK centre is taking more than a week to register the parcel after it’s been delivered and then even longer to ship it. My latest parcel allegedly left Dubai five days ago and is still in the air.
Cases keep rising and rising, all this curfew/lockdown business is not helping very much when people have to stand in line all the time; do you have any idea how fast germs can travel? Here’s a link,https://www.healthline.com/health-news/heres-how-far-and-how-fast-a-sneeze-carries-contagious-germs . Also, when I visited Jabriya Co-Op and TSC Jabriya, I noticed one employee in each place coughing! When these supermarkets are checking customers’ temperatures, why can’t they check their employees too?