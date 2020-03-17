Because everyone is trying to stay at home right now, I realized it was the perfect time to post an updated version of my local online shopping websites list. I’m sure I’ve missed a few so if there are any local websites which you think I should add, let me know in the comments.

Gaming
AlFuhod
eStores
Games Q8

Electronics
3RoodQ8
AAB World
Blink
Best
Eureka
H&S Store
X-Cite

Phones & Accessories
A Store
Cavaraty
Chips Store
Mobile 2000
Switch

Computers
Alpha Store
AryCart
Gait
Personal Computer Center
Q8 Quadra
Smartek
Sunmoon
Want it Buy it

Food Products
Baqala
Blue Passion
e-Baqala
FAME
Gourmet ME
Gourmet Shelf
Healthy Shop
Ikil
Natureland
Taw9eel
The Approved Market
Water Souq

Supermarkets
Lulu
On Cost
SaveCo
Sultan Center

Fashion
Alostoura
Dog House Collective
Footlocker
Grain
H&M
Hind
Local Tees
Nables
Pink Moon
Thahab
Thouqi
Zara

Lifestyle / Accessories
Craft and Company
Ecru
Fen’Teg
Ontime
Paper & Nest
The Soap Box
The Yard
VisionE Boutique

Babies / Children
Dinoo
Fairy Hub
Fantasy World
Ivy Babdies
Oleana Boutique
Sniggles

Pets
Pet House
Pet Zone

Flowers / Cosmetics / Perfume
Al Kindi
Arablly
Bath & Body Works
Beidoun Online
Beauty
Boutiqaat
Floward
K7L
Souq Perfume

Pharmacy
Alessa
Hadi Pharmacy
International Optics (Contacts)
Dowa
Pharma Zone
Pharmatee
Ultramed (Dental)

Sports
Explorers Base
Extreme Sports
Kuwait Watersports
ProSports

Garden Supplies
Bio Hydro
Organic Value
Plant More
Q8 Orgnanic
Sustainable Organic

Other
Adawliah (Music & Sound)
I Buy Safety (Safety Gear)
IKEA (Furniture)
Lawazm (Houseware)
Mawady (Hardware Store)
Page Turner (Books)
Sheeel (Daily Deal)
Yoghi (Office/School Supplies)