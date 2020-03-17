Because everyone is trying to stay at home right now, I realized it was the perfect time to post an updated version of my local online shopping websites list. I’m sure I’ve missed a few so if there are any local websites which you think I should add, let me know in the comments.

Gaming

AlFuhod

eStores

Games Q8

Electronics

3RoodQ8

AAB World

Blink

Best

Eureka

H&S Store

X-Cite

Phones & Accessories

A Store

Cavaraty

Chips Store

Mobile 2000

Switch

Computers

Alpha Store

AryCart

Gait

Personal Computer Center

Q8 Quadra

Smartek

Sunmoon

Want it Buy it

Food Products

Baqala

Blue Passion

e-Baqala

FAME

Gourmet ME

Gourmet Shelf

Healthy Shop

Ikil

Natureland

Taw9eel

The Approved Market

Water Souq

Supermarkets

Lulu

On Cost

SaveCo

Sultan Center

Fashion

Alostoura

Dog House Collective

Footlocker

Grain

H&M

Hind

Local Tees

Nables

Pink Moon

Thahab

Thouqi

Zara

Lifestyle / Accessories

Craft and Company

Ecru

Fen’Teg

Ontime

Paper & Nest

The Soap Box

The Yard

VisionE Boutique

Babies / Children

Dinoo

Fairy Hub

Fantasy World

Ivy Babdies

Oleana Boutique

Sniggles

Pets

Pet House

Pet Zone

Flowers / Cosmetics / Perfume

Al Kindi

Arablly

Bath & Body Works

Beidoun Online

Beauty

Boutiqaat

Floward

K7L

Souq Perfume

Pharmacy

Alessa

Hadi Pharmacy

International Optics (Contacts)

Dowa

Pharma Zone

Pharmatee

Ultramed (Dental)

Sports

Explorers Base

Extreme Sports

Kuwait Watersports

ProSports

Garden Supplies

Bio Hydro

Organic Value

Plant More

Q8 Orgnanic

Sustainable Organic

Other

Adawliah (Music & Sound)

I Buy Safety (Safety Gear)

IKEA (Furniture)

Lawazm (Houseware)

Mawady (Hardware Store)

Page Turner (Books)

Sheeel (Daily Deal)

Yoghi (Office/School Supplies)