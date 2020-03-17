Because everyone is trying to stay at home right now, I realized it was the perfect time to post an updated version of my local online shopping websites list. I’m sure I’ve missed a few so if there are any local websites which you think I should add, let me know in the comments.
Gaming
AlFuhod
eStores
Games Q8
Electronics
3RoodQ8
AAB World
Blink
Best
Eureka
H&S Store
X-Cite
Phones & Accessories
A Store
Cavaraty
Chips Store
Mobile 2000
Switch
Computers
Alpha Store
AryCart
Gait
Personal Computer Center
Q8 Quadra
Smartek
Sunmoon
Want it Buy it
Food Products
Baqala
Blue Passion
e-Baqala
FAME
Gourmet ME
Gourmet Shelf
Healthy Shop
Ikil
Natureland
Taw9eel
The Approved Market
Water Souq
Supermarkets
Lulu
On Cost
SaveCo
Sultan Center
Fashion
Alostoura
Dog House Collective
Footlocker
Grain
H&M
Hind
Local Tees
Nables
Pink Moon
Thahab
Thouqi
Zara
Lifestyle / Accessories
Craft and Company
Ecru
Fen’Teg
Ontime
Paper & Nest
The Soap Box
The Yard
VisionE Boutique
Babies / Children
Dinoo
Fairy Hub
Fantasy World
Ivy Babdies
Oleana Boutique
Sniggles
Flowers / Cosmetics / Perfume
Al Kindi
Arablly
Bath & Body Works
Beidoun Online
Beauty
Boutiqaat
Floward
K7L
Souq Perfume
Pharmacy
Alessa
Hadi Pharmacy
International Optics (Contacts)
Dowa
Pharma Zone
Pharmatee
Ultramed (Dental)
Sports
Explorers Base
Extreme Sports
Kuwait Watersports
ProSports
Garden Supplies
Bio Hydro
Organic Value
Plant More
Q8 Orgnanic
Sustainable Organic
Other
Adawliah (Music & Sound)
I Buy Safety (Safety Gear)
IKEA (Furniture)
Lawazm (Houseware)
Mawady (Hardware Store)
Page Turner (Books)
Sheeel (Daily Deal)
Yoghi (Office/School Supplies)
For children… http://www.ivybabies.com
https://instagram.com/ivybabies?igshid=tqgfmgru0vhd
They deliver the next day!
Adawliah Electronics:
https://www.adawliah.com.kw/onlinestore.aspx
Grocery: Oncost
https://www.oncost.com/
have oncost already, will add adawliah now thanks
if you know any car services tyre, oil change, window repair etc….
also Toffaha https://www.instagram.com/toffahakw/?hl=en for fruits and veggies
I’m only adding websites not instagram accounts.
It’s an app https://www.appleregional.com/
Children/Food Baby:
https://yahaal.com/ ( more of an app )
http://dabdoobapp.com/ ( more of an app )
Electronics :-
https://chipsstore.com/
https://www.astorekw.com/
https://www.hsstorekw.com/
https://www.alphastore-kw.com/
pharmacy:-
https://www.alessaonline.com/
Allso forgot to add : https://www.mawady.com/en they sell like mask and constructions equipment ..etc
https://www.lawazm.com/ ( this website is more of lawzem in arabic ? you know house needs of stuff )
https://myhomeapp.io/kw/en/home ( This one gets you can get you any kind of fixing u need for ur house or car or phone ..etc ) i used it myself it’s expansive but at least they come on the time and date u want
https://pay.andalus.com.kw/en/product-list/ ( Andalus an online electronic store also )
https://www.geekaygames.com/digital ( also deliveries to Kuwait they have a branch here )
https://ibuysafety.com/ ( an online website that gives equipment and like masks gloves..etc ) but the follow up is bad and sometimes they ignore u
https://www.gait.com.kw/ar/ ( Apple Store only stuff )
https://nalbes.com/ ( fashion clothing )
https://www.bathandbodyworks.com.kw/en/ ( need a shampo to wash that corona off ? well bath and body deliveires ?: P )
https://sunmoonkw.com/ ( Electronics also, great prices )
https://www.beidounonline.com/ ( perfumes and make up )
https://www.alostoura.com/en/kuwait.html ( Fashion clothing )
https://www.fairyhub.com/en/ ( Childrens kids stuff )
https://alohadi.com/ ( Pharmacy )
https://www.kindionline.com/ ( Make up stuff )
https://www.stckwt.com/ ( Electronics, great pricing and nice staff )
Your Ikea link doesn’t work.
It should be
http://www.ikea.com/kw
Switch: https://switch.com.kw/ I believe they have free delivery in 2-3 hours
H&M (Kuwait)
https://kw.hm.com/en/
Where to buy surgical masks?
Thahab.com — it’s my go to; best brands, the prices are competitive (which is refreshing to have here) + they price match.
Centrepoint and its inner departments (splash, lifestyle, babyshop, etc), and a lot of Alshaya stores too (h&m, mothercare, body and bath shop, etc).
For children there are also Teeela and Fairyhub apps.
https://www.iklikl.com (Food)
https://www.watersouq.com (Food / Other)
https://www.theapprovedmarket.com (Food)
https://www.mybluepassion.com (Food)
Hi, http://www.ubuy.com.kw we are active and delivering all over Kuwait from our main central warehouse and other vendors
There’s Mashkor, which offers a wide variety of products like food, electronics and books. They’re on the App Store.
And don’t forget Carriage, they sell more than just food takeout.
ZARA also has local online shopping.
Thank you for the limitless nmbr of online apps/websites avlbl.. quite overwhelming I must say..
But there’s just one ‘small’ issue.. how does one know/ confirm that the delivery guy is COVID19 negative?🤔🤔
Thank you for the list of website ! This is super useful 😊
THOUQ
http://www.thouq.com
For mobile accessories
http://www.mobax.com.kw
Hello Mark,
Maybe can add some garden supply websites:
https://www.plantnmore.com/
http://www.organicvalue-kw.com/
https://www.q8organic.com/
https://www.sustainableorganicq8.com/
https://www.biohydrokw.com/
Thanks.
https://dinoo.me/
https://fantasyworldtoys.com/
Children
https://www.extremesports.com.kw/
eStores
estoresapp.com
We are launching the new app next month.. May you change it to eStores (instead of E-Stores)..
Thank you!
https://www.ecruonline.com/ for home/lifestyle
https://www.hindofkuwait.com/ for Indian fashion pret labels
