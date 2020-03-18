A lot of you don’t know this but for the past two and a half years I’ve been working in the restaurant industry. It’s a really challenging field and I’m working harder than I have ever done but I’m also loving every minute of it. Right now the restaurant industry all over the world is facing a major crisis. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, a lot of restaurants have had to stop operating dine-in and those who offer delivery have had their sales drop considerably.

I’m still ordering food in as I usually do and in the rare occasion when I need to get out of the house, I’m going and picking up the food myself. But, a lot of people have stopped ordering and that’s really hurting restaurants (of all sizes). I’m trying to do my part in trying to support local restaurants and with the number of discounts and offers right now it’s a good time to be a customer. Below are some of my favorite places which I’m supporting:

Delivery

Abby Shawaya – Best pulled chicken sandwiches (musa7ab)*

China Kitchen – My favorite neighborhood Chinese restaurant

CHKN – Best fried chicken sandwiches in the world* (I’m serious)

Clean Eats – My favorite vegan restaurant

Enab Beirut – They’re one of my favorite Lebanese delivery places

Frankies – One of the hottest breakfast spots in town now delivers

KAU – One of my favorite burger places right now (order the truffle burger)

Lavan – My favorite Indian restaurant now also deliver

Momo Zaa – The Bhutanese dumpling place now deliver

Leila Min Lebnen – My other favorite Lebanese restaurant

Lucky Bun – Another favorite burger place (order the Ooh Mami with an extra patty)

Roto – Delicious wood-fired rotisserie chicken

Rustica Thai Kitchen – Authentic and delicious Thai food

Vigonovo – Still my favorite Italian restaurant in Kuwait

Wachamean – Order the Wacha Burger with an extra patty

Pick up

BBT – I love this tiny burger place

Madison & Heig – Probably the best bakery in town right now

Shawarma Shakir – Their spicy meat shawerma is the best

You can also support your favorite restaurants by following them on instagram and writing reviews about them. If you have a favorite little place you want to support, let us know about them in the comments below and what kind of food they serve.