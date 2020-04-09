I love how some Co-op’s are trying to one-up each other when it comes to customer safety. Qurtoba Co-op for example recently installed a sanitizer gate that disinfects you before you walk into the supermarket. Is any supermarket at the moment giving masks along with gloves to wear as you enter? I’d would think that would be a good idea as an extra precautionary measure. I know some supermarkets require you to wear a mask before entering, but I don’t know of any that give you the masks at the door.
Sultan centre is giving mask along with gloves.
would you know if Qurtoba co-op stationary is open upstairs. thanks
Hateen coop give you face mask and gloves.
I got turned away for lulu Fahaheel the other day for not having a mask. I needed stuff for my kids but I can’t find a mask at any pharmacy.
People of certain other nationalities were being allowed in without masks and with their kids. We were stopped from taking kids in weeks ago.
Rawda co-op had the gate thing last week, too.