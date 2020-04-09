I love how some Co-op’s are trying to one-up each other when it comes to customer safety. Qurtoba Co-op for example recently installed a sanitizer gate that disinfects you before you walk into the supermarket. Is any supermarket at the moment giving masks along with gloves to wear as you enter? I’d would think that would be a good idea as an extra precautionary measure. I know some supermarkets require you to wear a mask before entering, but I don’t know of any that give you the masks at the door.