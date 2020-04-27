Hall #4 at the Kuwait International Fairground has been turned into a pretty impressive field hospital. The hospital includes 200-beds, 40 ICU beds, 19 emergency beds, a pharmacy, and a pretty cool looking laboratory. This field hospital was put together by KOC and KIPIC and I think the other halls at the fairground are also currently being utilized one way or another to fight the pandemic.

I also read that they’ve started building a quarantine facility at the Jaber Al-Ahmad Sports Stadium that includes a field medical center, dormitories for medics and nurses, 5,000-beds, intensive care units, and pharmacies. As of now, 1,250 beds are ready while the rest under construction.