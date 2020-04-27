Hall #4 at the Kuwait International Fairground has been turned into a pretty impressive field hospital. The hospital includes 200-beds, 40 ICU beds, 19 emergency beds, a pharmacy, and a pretty cool looking laboratory. This field hospital was put together by KOC and KIPIC and I think the other halls at the fairground are also currently being utilized one way or another to fight the pandemic.
I also read that they’ve started building a quarantine facility at the Jaber Al-Ahmad Sports Stadium that includes a field medical center, dormitories for medics and nurses, 5,000-beds, intensive care units, and pharmacies. As of now, 1,250 beds are ready while the rest under construction.
I also heard they were setting up a drive through testing facility, you have any idea about that?
Super impressive
What about managing these facilities, providing food, cleanliness and sanitation when people will be quarantined over there. Who will be monitoring the discipline in case of any unexpected events or riots ?
Really really impressive..Kuwait has been up to the mark during this pandemic which is really commendable.
MashAllah..