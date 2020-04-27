If you’re looking for a new quirky Instagram account to follow, check out @quarantineguykw. Quarantine Guy just recently came back to Kuwait from London and is now in mandatory home quarantine until May 22nd.

Everyone coming back to Kuwait right now has to install the Shlonik app which allows the government to track your whereabouts. Part of the process is that the app will throughout the day randomly check and see where you are and then request you to take a selfie to prove the phone is with you.

Quarantine Guy has started taking selfies with funny messages to whoever is checking the photos and he’s posting the screenshots on his account. Funny stuff so check him out @quarantineguykw