A couple of days ago the Ministry of Health launched a new app called Shlonik. As of this post, it seems like it’s only available for iOS devices but I’m assuming it’s also going to be available for Android phones soon (Update: It’s available already).

Shlonik is an interactive app used to assist the Ministry of Health in Kuwait to engage with all citizens and residents and ensure their safety with focus on COVID-19 pandemic. Shlonik offers a variety of features such as the latest health updates, a health Bot, a self check-in mechanism for quarantined patients, vitals reporting and a communication tool with the MOH medical teams. Shlonik is the combined effort of MOH, the Kuwait Central Agency of Information Technology and Zain.

I installed the app and the first thing that caught my attention was the fact it wanted me to turn location tracking on and give the app access to the Apple Health app data. According to Arab Times, the app will be used by people returning to Kuwait from abroad and is meant to help the Ministry keep track of those who are meant to be quarantined at home. To prevent quarantiners from leaving their phone at home and just leaving the house, the app can send a message at random times which needs to be answered. If it isn’t answered within 5 minutes, then the Ministry prevention team will start taking action.

The app has a health bot called the Assessment Agent. If you’re feeling unwell and want to know if you might have Coronavirus symptoms, you get in touch with the agent and answer a few questions. I’m not sure this is working right now since it can’t currently get past the first question no matter if you answer ‘Yes’ or ‘No’.

I haven’t seen the app mentioned on any official Ministry account so it’s safe to assume it hasn’t officially launched yet and they are still finalizing a few things. If you’re an iPhone user and want to download the app, here is the link. If you’re an Android user here is your link.