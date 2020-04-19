Video game consoles have become a lot harder to find, some like the Nintendo Switch are pretty much sold out everywhere while base models of other consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One quickly disappeared off the shelves with only their more expensive special edition or game bundle versions left to buy. And the fact that Rihab Complex is closed really limited your options to finding a console at a reasonable price.
But, it’s now become easier to get a hold of consoles as more shipments have started arriving into the market. If you’re looking to pick up a video game console to kill some time during curfew, here are a bunch of places you might find them at:
Websites
Alfuhod
Blink
ComplexQ8
GamesQ8
Game Store
Level Up
ProGaming
Taw9eel
Xcite
Crash Center
Geekay
Hussain (forgot the name of the shop)
Kuwait Toys Center
X4 Games
If you know of other gaming stores, let me know in the comments.
Good ole Blink taking advantage of the consumer demand by selling the Nintendo Switch Lite “Zacian & Zamazenta Edition” for 100KD when it was previously listed between 75KD and 80KD a couple weeks ago.
They sell the regular Switch Lite for 79kd, the Zacian & Zamazenta Edition is more expensive because it’s a special edition hence the 99kd price tag. (it’s 107kd on Amazon for example).
Fair enough. Just spoke to a rep from Blink and he told me they will be receiving a shipment of Switches (Regular, Lite and Special Editions) early next month and the prices will drop apparently.
Honestly, the first thing I did when lock down was first announced was buy a Nintendo Switch. Super glad I did that.
Also, Alien Isolation is so damn good!
i bought something in January from Xcite and they messed up my order and they send me Remington hair clippers, after talking to support, we got to an agreement that they can take the extra 5kd from my knet, not thinking barbers will close i just threw it under my bed. i honestly think its a angel that send it to me haha. because its the best thing that has happened this year to me!
Rihab complex? Sounds interesting – what is it?
Located in the heart of Hawali, its a center with a lot of shops that sells Games, and game consoles. it’s basically a gaming Souq.
Oh wow!
Definitely need to check that out!
Thanks