Video game consoles have become a lot harder to find, some like the Nintendo Switch are pretty much sold out everywhere while base models of other consoles like the PS4 and Xbox One quickly disappeared off the shelves with only their more expensive special edition or game bundle versions left to buy. And the fact that Rihab Complex is closed really limited your options to finding a console at a reasonable price.

But, it’s now become easier to get a hold of consoles as more shipments have started arriving into the market. If you’re looking to pick up a video game console to kill some time during curfew, here are a bunch of places you might find them at:

Websites

Alfuhod

Blink

ComplexQ8

GamesQ8

Game Store

Level Up

ProGaming

Taw9eel

Xcite

Whatsapp

Crash Center

Geekay

Hussain (forgot the name of the shop)

Kuwait Toys Center

X4 Games

If you know of other gaming stores, let me know in the comments.