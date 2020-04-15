Alshaya has been quickly working on moving all their businesses online and as of today below are all the brands available to order from:

Online Sites

Bath & Body Works

Foot Locker

H&M

Mothercare

Potterybarn

Online Catalogs (Whatsapp Ordering on 1821212)

& Other Stories

AOC

Aveda

Boots

Charlotte Tilbury

Claire’s

Clinique

COS

Debenhams Cosmetics

Dr Vranjes

Etude House

Harvey Nichols Cosmetics

Harvey Nichols Ramadan

Jo Malone

Justice

Kurt Geiger

MAC

Milano

Miss Selfridge

Monki

Muji

Next

NYX

Oasis

Payless

The Body Shop

Top Shop

Victoria’s Secret

Victoria’s Secret Pink

Vavavoom

Vision Express

I really really like the idea of the online catalogs but only those my age or older might understand why. Back in the 80s before online shopping, the way we used to shop from the US was by mail-order. I think that’s how Aramex Shop & Ship started because they had this service as well. We used to get these large fat mail-order catalogs of US brands like Sears, JC Penny, Lands’ End etc.. and you’d place an order by mail and receive it a few months later. Very nostalgic.