Alshaya has been quickly working on moving all their businesses online and as of today below are all the brands available to order from:
Online Sites
Bath & Body Works
Foot Locker
H&M
Mothercare
Potterybarn
Online Catalogs (Whatsapp Ordering on 1821212)
& Other Stories
AOC
Aveda
Boots
Charlotte Tilbury
Claire’s
Clinique
COS
Debenhams Cosmetics
Dr Vranjes
Etude House
Harvey Nichols Cosmetics
Harvey Nichols Ramadan
Jo Malone
Justice
Kurt Geiger
MAC
Milano
Miss Selfridge
Monki
Muji
Next
NYX
Oasis
Payless
The Body Shop
Top Shop
Victoria’s Secret
Victoria’s Secret Pink
Vavavoom
Vision Express
I really really like the idea of the online catalogs but only those my age or older might understand why. Back in the 80s before online shopping, the way we used to shop from the US was by mail-order. I think that’s how Aramex Shop & Ship started because they had this service as well. We used to get these large fat mail-order catalogs of US brands like Sears, JC Penny, Lands’ End etc.. and you’d place an order by mail and receive it a few months later. Very nostalgic.
Hey Mark,
The list is missing Digital Catalogs of H&M, Monki and a few others. You can use the link below to add them if you like :)
https://www.alshaya.com/en/customer-zone/kuwait/online-catalogues/
Thanks!
Monki is the only one missing will add it now. H&M have an online store so no need for a catalog
Hi Mark, can you please update the Harvey Nichols Catalogue link to the below
https://www.alshaya.com/campaigns/OnlineCatalogues/HNK/hnk_2020_04_15.pdf
50000 yes fifty thousand al Shaya workers laid off……mean while al Shaya execs evacuated from their homes in Switzerland…… ya buy online while 1000s plea for food through the pino churches
You’re complaining because people got laid off because business is slow but you also don’t want people to support those businesses? You see the issue right?
Hi, do you know if any bookstore delivers in Kuwait?
Thank you for compiling them.