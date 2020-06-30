Is LV or Rolex that important to have to visit the stores early morning on the very first day the malls reopen? I saw a video of the Rolex line at Salhiya and it’s even worse. So bizarre.
Yeah… Thankfully I don’t hate myself that much.
hahahahahah! classic
😂 i wouldnt mind going for a walk, but waiting in these long lines? No thanks. Theres always tommorow or next week!
Haha, and here I am, since March barely left the house… 😅
Sheeeeeeeple…
The trying hard “elite” ones.
I guess (or maybe wish) ✌🏼 it’s better for them to experience how it is to not have food to eat or no decent place to live in. I just can’t!
At least the IKEA lines make sense. Can’t buy furniture without looking at them?
i can think of no better word than “bizarre”. people will stand in long lines for luxury goods? i thought NOT standing in line was a luxury.
Look at the woman in the last picture, with her MASK AROUND HER CHIN. My GOD are people just so lazy and stupid that…never mind. Yes…yes they are.
Maybe everyone would wear their mask if Shlonik offered coupons and discount codes for those that wear them for a period of time.
Few persons down the line you`ll notice a lady without a mask, unless she`s tying her hair with it…sooo…yeah..no comments…
They are desperate to get out there and spend their hard-earned money
AHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHA🤣
If they’re were working hard to earn money, they’d be…at work! Not at the mall! Look at that throng. You think any of them are scrubbing dirt out from under their nails with the soap they get at L’Occitane?
I’m impressed there aren’t any domestics holding people’s places in line…
Fix this image in your mind. And then imagine the first flights out of here on 1 August. Hopefully that doesn’t make you cringe in fear…
This is sad…..pathetic….and embarrassing
You could just simply save that money and use it for
Important matters….
Like what?
What happened with the promises made by Avenues management that health measures will be implemented and people not abiding will be not allowed in or sanctioned?
There is law which says that mask are compulsory, why people not abiding by it are not being sanctioned? Or it`s just a law like many others, just to be there…So superficial…
If people have all this cash in hand and also free time, they should take the liberty to also buy themselves some common sense and responsibility. And if they r that bored, let them go to work, or drive to Jaleeb and fred those who are under isolation for ages How does rolex LV Zara or ikea help u during a pandemic?? Ridiculous and pathetic!!!
I wonder if staffing is impacting the mall shops, restaurants, cleaning, and maintenance staff with lockdown still in effect in certain neighborhoods. I hope that the pandemic will open the hearts of employers to look after the well being of the labor force even after we come out of this situation. I’m sure workers, due to management conditions, often go to work sick out of fear of job loss for call outs.
Im guessing there would be some serious guidelines for put in place at a mall… the thing is how do u control the number of people entering the mall?? Shops have been closed for tge longest time,… they would do just about anything to have inflow of cash!!! If people are have their priorities off, what can the mall do!! Haahhaah
I wouldn’t do that, it’s my money and I earned it. Other people’s problems arent my problems, if they were I’d change my name to charity. It’s the free market so deal with it
It is just like when curfews and lockdown started, the lines for the grocery store were absolute mad house. Where is the rush to get food now? No one is hungry anymore? If I saw a line to get into Rolex, I would walk away. I’m sure some of those people are picking up watches that were under repair since before lockdown, but I guess there might be someone who says, hey lets go buy a new watch first day mall is open. Why not?
I m sure these are the ppl who complained of poor ppl – without a job or salary standing in que to acquire the rations or the charity supplies.
Man had lost the sense of priority:
OBJECTS are to be USED and PEOPLE to be LOVED . The world is in a chaos because these things are the other way round now.
If people had little love towards their fellow being and comon sense they would have not qued infront of a fancy store and risked people’s life for materialistic pleasure.
Let me just put this into perspective. The Mall…the MALL…opened before an entire section of the city, despite the fact that the new case rate amongst Kuwaitis have been as high as 64%, and steadily over 50%.
Little kids haven’t been able to leave their apartments since March, but these people, including the one without a mask on, were allowed to go get their shop on.
I’ll just leave that here. That’s Kuwait.
This phenomenon is known as “revenge spending”…!
There might be some special discounts at these highend stores.
They never offer discounts except to “elite” members (people who spend Atleast 20 thousand in a year get the status), giving discounts reduces brand value and hermes, lv never do discounts.
Ah the pandemic quarantine, the time at home allowed us to reconnect with our family, make TikTok videos with our kids, Snap chat collabs with our brothers, direct the Instagram photo shoots of our sisters opening their Boutiqat deliveries, we learned how to make pizza dough with our mothers on the sidelines coaching us along and slowly we came to the realization that we hate everyone in our family and jump at the chance to bounce out to the mall first chance to escape the ties that bind.