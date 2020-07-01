The CAP Bookshop which carries publishers like Taschen, Assouline, and Thames & Hudson is now online. Sadly though, the process of ordering a book isn’t as simple as adding it to your cart since the website just lists all the books they have and their prices, but to order a book you need to send them a DM on instagram.

Still, if you’re looking for an Architecture, Art, Design, or Fashion book you’d be hard-pressed to find a better collection anywhere else in Kuwait. Here is the link to their online store, and their Instagram is @capbookshop

You could of course just visit the store now that they’ve reopened, they’re located inside Life Center in Shuwaikh, upstairs next to CAP.