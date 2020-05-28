Around 30 minutes ago there was a conference where they announced the next steps to opening up after the lockdown. For those of you who can’t read Arabic, I’ve tried my best to summarize things until the official English text is published. There might be mistakes below, nbut it should be helpful until the official English comes out.
Basically what the government has done is gamified things, which I like. Imagine the lockdown we just completed as Level 0, we did it for 3 weeks and we passed. Now we move to Level 1 where we get more privileges and a partial curfew. In three weeks we will be evaluated, if we do well we move to Level 2, if we do bad we go back to Level 0 and start all over again. The better we do the more stuff we get. Here is how they’ve divided things to the best of my ability to translate:
Level 0 – Full Lockdown
What we just completed.
Level 1 – 6AM to 6PM
We get mosques, restaurants (delivery and drive-thru), courier and delivery services, laundromats, fuel stations, private clinics, garages, car washes and car dealerships.
Level 2 – 6AM to 9PM
We get banks, malls (10AM to 6PM), 30% of government and private sector, retail stores, restaurants takeaway, parks.
Level 3 – No curfew
We get 50% of the government and private sector back to work, hotels and resorts, Taxis with 1 passenger, Friday prayer at mosques.
Level 4 – No curfew
We get more than 50% of the government and private sector back to work, dine in at restaurants with social distancing, public transportation with social distancing.
Level 5 – No curfew
We get diwaniyas, social gatherings, weddings, events, gyms, conferences, hairdressers, spas, sports and cinemas.
In addition, I read that Farwaniya, Hawalli, and Khaitan will remain in lockdown. But, there is a bit of lack in clarity because I’ve heard it’s just some blocks that will be locked down, and I’ve heard that whole areas will be locked down.
Once an official English version of the above comes out I’ll update the post. If you read Arabic here is the PDF they presented during the conference.
Update: According to Kuna, Level 1 starts on Saturday
Update2: Arabic Kuna seems to contradict English Kuna. Arabic Kuna says Level 1 starts Sunday (31), English says Saturday (30). Great…
When does this take effect Mark? The date?
as soon as lockdown is over so June 1 we enter Level 1
I thought the full lockdown would be over starting Sunday May 31st?
is the full lockdown till May 31st or May 30th?
We start level 1 on Saturday
welp, arabic kuna twitter account seems to say something else https://twitter.com/kuna_ar/status/1266067945249280002
says first level start may 31st.
Last time I checked last day is May 30th…..
Its good to note the each “Level” has a 3 weeks evaluation period, and at the end of this period we can go back or forward a level depending on the progress and instruction following
I don’t mind staying Level 1, I just don’t want to go back to 0
Exactly fed up of Level 0
When is level 5?
I want to go and sit in a cafe and have some gahwa.
if we ace every test I think it’s September (can someone do the maths)
There is news that 6 cities including Farwaniya will stay in full lockdown. Is it true? If yes what services will be available?
You have mentioned the level 1 and 2 details incorrectly. It should be like this
Level 1 – 6PM to 6AM
Level 2 – 9PM to 6AM
my mistake…ignore/delete this comment
No, you’re wrong. It’s 6AM to 6PM and 6AM to 9PM, not the other way around.
I just hope level 1 still applies to currently & newly isolated areas coz I’m on the edge of freaking out walking for just 2hrs a day… there is a bit of a conflict here coz 1 source – Ayman Mat is saying level 1 is for everyone but KuwaitUptoDate seems to think Jleeb still deserves punishment!
But, I think it would be foolish to not implement this unilaterally because otherwise it doesn’t make sense… Jleeb & Mahboula will be entering there 3rd month of isolation which is just crazy…
I wonder why the landlords aren’t taking this up with the government coz several people here have been without work for that same period… We were on reduced rent for the past 2 months but I have a feeling the people will be demanding a rent free period now coz we’re all almost out of cash!
During the conference, they announced that Khaitan, Farwaniya and Hawally will remain in full lock down.
As per KUNA – Kuwait imposes 12-hour curfew as of May 31 (6:00 PM to 6:00 AM ). Then Isolation for Farwaniya, Khaitan, Hawally, Jeleeb, and Mahaboula.
Question: For those area mentions above as isolated means we still need to follow Level 0? Thanks.
let me check Kuna
yes that is my question also… keep us in isolation but atleast let us go to level 1!
Is salmiya under the full lockdown ? Cause I heard people saying it is .. please clarify
nope salmiya not included
From what I am reading in various websites, Isolated areas will be placed under full curfew like level 0. Non isolated areas will have curfew from 6 pm to 6 am.
I am staying in one of these isolated areas and I was expecting to get back to work on may 31. I was getting bored af but i had hope it would end on may 30. I don’t know how i am going to spend my time in these upcoming days at home
What if I want to get my family member back to kuwait? Did they ammouce when will the return flights open tentatively?
nothing regarding travel was mentioned
3 weeks gap among each phase
Phase 1
31 May
Phase 2
21 June
Phase 3
12 July
Phase 4
2 Aug
Phase 5
23- Aug
thank u!
I assume that pet stores can deliver from level 1, but what about pet grooming services?
i don’t think that’s a priority on their list right now. they didn’t mention it and i can’t see it on the list. doubt anyone even thought about pet spas when they were working on the levels. vets should be open though.
When they say Midan Hawally… which blocks in Salmiya they mean .. is it block 11 only or more?
Does not include block 10, 11 and 12. On a side note, when they say block 10 do they mean the area towards the 5th ring road, cuz thats so far from Hawalli I’ve never heard it be called Maidan hawalli. I’ve always know Maidan Hawalli as the area in front of Kebabji all the way down to Hawalli.
Airport??
no mention
Can the people in mahboula go out during 6am to 6pm within mahboula or we are in same 22hrs curfew?
no idea, i’m not even sure if mahboula is even part of the lockdown honestly. i can show you 3 sources that don’t mention mahboula and 3 that do. there is so much lack of clarity.
Thx for your reply, found the information i needed, unfortunately we are still under full curfew area.
Source: http://www.arabtimesonline.com/news/kuwait-gets-back-to-work-from-31st-may/
Block 9 is the area including Al Salam mall, and it’s under lockdown?
So mark you are getting a lockdown extension?
Salmiya isn’t under lockdown, only Hawalli