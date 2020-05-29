Yesterday as part of the new partial curfew announcement they also announced the areas that will remain in total lockdown and that list included Maidan Hawally Block 10, 11, and 12. This one line caused such a massive amount of confusion and I have no idea why they announced it this way.
There technically isn’t an area called Maidan Hawally and so Maidan Hawally Block 10, 11, and 12 don’t exist.
Salmiya Block 11 where the American International School is located is the area generally referred to as Maidan Hawally. It’s adjacent to the main Hawally but it’s on the other side of the highway in Salmiya. On the Kuwait Finder app, on Google Maps and on Civil ID cards, it’s called Salmiya Block 11. Maidan Hawally is not the official name but there is a police station there called Maidan Hawally Police Station and this is what people know the area as so it can pass. But what is Maidan Hawally Block 10 and 12? Supposedly Salmiya Block 10 and 12.
I’ve tried to visually illustrate the above. The areas in yellow, blue and green are Salmiya. The area in yellow is what is usually referred to as Maidan Hawally. Everyone living in these three colored areas live in Salmiya according to their Civil ID and Kuwait Finder. The English School (TES) and the Millennium Hotel both have their addresses listed as Salmiya Block 12, not Maidan Hawally Block 12 (source 1 and 2). The Abdullah Salem Cultural Center have their address listed as Salmiya Block 11, but describe the area as Maidan Hawally (Source). The Coop in Block 10 is called the Salmiya Coop Society Supermarket (source).
So if the area is called Salmiya, if on people’s Civil ID cards you’re referring to it as Salmiya. If government supermarkets in the area are referring to it as Salmiya, why announce a total lockdown of Maidan Hawally Block 10, 11 and 12? Wouldn’t it be a lot clearer if you called it by what it is, Salmiya Block 10, 11, and 12?
If THAT wasn’t confusing enough, above is the graphic posted by @CGCKuwait that mentions the areas of lockdown. They don’t even mention which blocks of Maidan Hawally just that Maidan Hawally is in lockdown. So everyone would assume its block 11 of Salmiya.
فرض العزل التام على المناطق التالية:
– الفروانية بأكملها ماعدا المساحة المحددة بين الـ 4 شوارع: 60 و 120 و 502 و 129
– خيطان قطعة 4 و 6 و 7 و 8 و 9
– حولي والنقرة
– ميدان حولي قطعة 10 و 11 و 12
– استمرار عزل المهبولة وجليب الشيوخ https://t.co/ZjJKBmoJac pic.twitter.com/Jh2OT9YJDK
— الوطن الإلكترونية (@WatanNews) May 28, 2020
But, Watan News have the actual video of the announcement up and they’ve transcribed the video which mentions Block 10, 11, and 12. So Watan is actually being accurate while the official source isn’t.
This is so frustrating and we haven’t even gotten to the specifics of what a total lockdown of those areas means since it also wasn’t clarified. Will people in Salmiya Block 10 still be able to book an appointment at Lulu in Block 9? No clue.
Update: Map has been updated to correctly show all of Block 11
I’m totally confused as well. I live in Maidan Hawally, in front of Shaab Park and whenever I write my address it is always with Block 11. Block 11 for me translates automatically to Maidan Hawally. We need more specifics on how they will implement the total lockdown in our area.
Yea that’s pretty messed up, at least your explanation made me understand the issue so props for that
And btw shouldn’t the area on the right of block 11 (where it says salmiya cooperative society-central market) also be part of it?
I didn’t add it because not all of Block 11 is referred to Maidan Hawally just an area. But, technically based on yesterdays conference all of Block 11 is Maidan Hawalli so I’ve updated the map now.
A big chunk of block 11 is missing on the graphic, which is the area extending from the cultural centre to the traffic light at the middle of Baghdad Street where the small Pizza Hut branch is.
I’m still confused though – what are the terms of the lockdown in these areas? Are we under 24/7 lockdown? Or the partial 6 pm – 6 am curfew like the rest of Kuwait? Will the bakala’s be allowed to remain open?
Very confusing and vague!
yes I originally hadn’t added it, just the area that is actually referred to Maidan Hawally, but I updated the graphic now to show the whole of Block 11. Sorry about the confusion.
Some reports also said that these blocks are under exception, meaning except these blocks the remaining will remain closed. Some said these are under lockdown.
Well, Kuwait Times posted today saying the ministry will clarify again today. Hope it puts all the confusion to rest.
Fingers crossed!
Arab Times had posted original with the exception of block 10, 11 and 12 but that was not correct. The video of the press conference specifically says Maidan Hawally Block 10, 11 and 12
In these locked down areas, will they continue the 4:30PM-6:30PM curfew breaks?
🤷🏼♂️