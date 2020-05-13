Based on the comments people have been leaving on the blog related to booking supermarket appointments, I noticed there is some confusion or lack of clarity with the process, as well as some technical issues people are facing. So below are some of the most common questions and issues with their answers.

How do I book a supermarket appointment?

Visit https://www.moci.shop/

How do I use the moci.shop website?

Watch this video:

Can I drive to the supermarket?

Yes. When you get a supermarket appointment you’ll be given two QR codes. One will give you access to the supermarket, the second is a security QR code for when you get stopped by a cop or a checkpoint.

Can I walk to the supermarket?

Yes. When you get a supermarket appointment you’ll be given two QR codes. One will give you access to the supermarket, the second is a security QR code for when you get stopped by a cop.

How often can I book an appointment?

Once every 7 days.

How long can I shop for?

You’re allowed 30 minutes of shopping.

What is “Civil Serial” number?

You can find your “Civil Serial” on the back of your Civil ID card.

My Civil ID card is expired, can I still use it to book an appointment?

Yes, you can.

On the appointment website when I selected “My address doesn’t match my Civil ID info” it asked for my “Address Auto No”, what is that?

That’s your PACI number which you can find outside your apartment door.

When I select the option to change the address it isn’t recognizing my PACI and giving me the error “Auto Number is Unknown”, how do I fix that?

Find your building PACI number using this link: http://gis.paci.gov.kw/

When I tried to book an appointment I got the error message “Sorry!! Civil ID has no data.” what do I do?

Try again using a different web browser.

Can I take my husband/wife/mum/friend/whomever with me to the supermarket? How many people can I take with me?

Appointments are valid only for one person so you can’t take anyone with you. If you want to go with someone else to the supermarket, they will have to get their own appointment.

Can an X amount of people go grocery shopping at the same time in the same car?

Yes as long as everyone has their own appointment and for the same time.

How can I book a specific supermarket like Lulu, Saveco or Sultan? I can’t see them on the list?

If you don’t see a specific supermarket in the options you’re given that means you can’t select them. You only have access to the supermarkets in your area.

I am on visit visa and so I don’t have a Civil ID card, can I book an appointment with someone else’s Civil ID?

No, you can’t. If you get stopped by police and they ask you for your pass and Civil ID card you’ll get in trouble, supermarkets might also ask you for your Civil ID when entering.

I have a problem and I can’t find the answer to my question, what do I do?

WhatsApp one of the numbers below, these are the numbers for the emergency support teams during lockdown for each Governorate:

Capital 55734035

Hawalli 55926436

Jahra 55823647

Farwaniya 55654256

Ahmadi 55231676

Mubarak Al-Kabeer 55465328