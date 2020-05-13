Based on the comments people have been leaving on the blog related to booking supermarket appointments, I noticed there is some confusion or lack of clarity with the process, as well as some technical issues people are facing. So below are some of the most common questions and issues with their answers.
How do I book a supermarket appointment?
Visit https://www.moci.shop/
How do I use the moci.shop website?
Watch this video:
Can I drive to the supermarket?
Yes. When you get a supermarket appointment you’ll be given two QR codes. One will give you access to the supermarket, the second is a security QR code for when you get stopped by a cop or a checkpoint.
Can I walk to the supermarket?
Yes. When you get a supermarket appointment you’ll be given two QR codes. One will give you access to the supermarket, the second is a security QR code for when you get stopped by a cop.
How often can I book an appointment?
Once every 7 days.
How long can I shop for?
You’re allowed 30 minutes of shopping.
What is “Civil Serial” number?
You can find your “Civil Serial” on the back of your Civil ID card.
My Civil ID card is expired, can I still use it to book an appointment?
Yes, you can.
On the appointment website when I selected “My address doesn’t match my Civil ID info” it asked for my “Address Auto No”, what is that?
That’s your PACI number which you can find outside your apartment door.
When I select the option to change the address it isn’t recognizing my PACI and giving me the error “Auto Number is Unknown”, how do I fix that?
Find your building PACI number using this link: http://gis.paci.gov.kw/
When I tried to book an appointment I got the error message “Sorry!! Civil ID has no data.” what do I do?
Try again using a different web browser.
Can I take my husband/wife/mum/friend/whomever with me to the supermarket? How many people can I take with me?
Appointments are valid only for one person so you can’t take anyone with you. If you want to go with someone else to the supermarket, they will have to get their own appointment.
Can an X amount of people go grocery shopping at the same time in the same car?
Yes as long as everyone has their own appointment and for the same time.
How can I book a specific supermarket like Lulu, Saveco or Sultan? I can’t see them on the list?
If you don’t see a specific supermarket in the options you’re given that means you can’t select them. You only have access to the supermarkets in your area.
I am on visit visa and so I don’t have a Civil ID card, can I book an appointment with someone else’s Civil ID?
No, you can’t. If you get stopped by police and they ask you for your pass and Civil ID card you’ll get in trouble, supermarkets might also ask you for your Civil ID when entering.
I have a problem and I can’t find the answer to my question, what do I do?
WhatsApp one of the numbers below, these are the numbers for the emergency support teams during lockdown for each Governorate:
Capital 55734035
Hawalli 55926436
Jahra 55823647
Farwaniya 55654256
Ahmadi 55231676
Mubarak Al-Kabeer 55465328
Someone had the civil Id has no data yesterday.
It showed her area but dudnt display her name.
I asked her to check her actual card and She had no arabic name on her civil id under the number, which sounds like a data entry issue when the residence was processed, but it’s also a bug in the shopping system as it accepted the civil Id so should let you make a booking.
I also found you could put a fake serial number in and it didnt reject the civil id.
She called 135 to see if they could help or advise on what to do. I dont know if they got back to her but did say they would report it.
One of the blogger on the instagram posted that there is no time limit to shop in pvt supermarkets.
Are Sultan Center and OnCost closed? I need private sector shopping…. Not this.
I do not own a car and trapped.
101 hotline for inquiries is always under load.
Any ideas?
Sultan and OnCost are open. If they don’t show up its because they’re not in your area.
How do they monitor the 30 minutes, I mean for a big family that’s barely enough to just navigate the co-op especially if you’re forced to go one that you haven’t gone to before.
When I went they’d tell everyone that there time is up over the PA system and then they start calling the names of the people who have still not left.
Shit, I hope I don’t get a cart with wobbly wheels
Thank you Mark,
I share with you and other users a video I uploaded yesterday on Youtube, with some brief explanation about how to navigate in the website, for non Arabic speakers:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=H6oodtVRAy4&feature=youtu.be
thanks just added it to the post
Thank you, Mark. I just booked an apointment to go to Lulu hyper market after midnight.
Now – I’m gonna walk to it… No other solutions.
The QR verification code showed up. How do I save it? (I took a pic it with the booking ref, is that’s enough?)
Help, please.
I took a screenshot and used that. The QR code should be clear.
Thanks. I did that. I used my PC to book the appointment.
Now wish me luck in my 30 min+ walk to get there.
If two people from the same family and using the same PACI/address BUT with different surnames and nationalities shown on their Civil IDs (eg mom and daughter) ride the same car together to the supermarket to shop together?
Can they get an appointment at the same time in the first place?
I don’t think they care about your nationality or surname. Each Civil ID can book 1 appointment a week, that seems to be their only rule.