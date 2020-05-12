I didn’t go out for a walk yesterday but watched the large crowd from my balcony. I live inside the old Salmiya souk and my neighbor told me it was PACKED yesterday so might check it out today just to take some photos. In any case, I noticed a lot of people weren’t wearing masks nor social distancing even though they should.
Can we please cancel the 2 hours go out and mingle rule and just have a proper 24/7 lockdown till the end of the month? I'd rather do this right and get it over with instead of having to do another 24/7 lockdown once this 22/7 lockdown is over. #Kuwait pic.twitter.com/lHwOBWZepi
— mark248am (@mark248am) May 11, 2020
Personally, as I tweeted yesterday, I think these 2 hours should be canceled. But I also live in a large apartment and I have a rower for exercising so it’s easier for me to say that. I don’t understand why people don’t get the concept of social distancing. Are they just not taking the virus seriously? Or are they just not aware of how dangerous it is? It’s been the case ever since the pandemic started.
I don’t think language is the issue. I saw more Arabs not wearing the mask than others. The difficult is in accepting face mask as a necessity. Same with social distancing. Hope people accept both soon, so that after the lockdown gets over, we are ready for the ‘new normal’ for some time to come.
How individuals behave is only a part of it. We also have to attribute this to a lack of foresight and basic understanding of the local context by decision-makers who thought a single 2 hour window for the entire country was a good idea in the first place. They could have staggered it by age or gender to ensure not everyone was out at once, similar to what was done in Italy and/or Spain.
Hey just FYI for those who have there Civil ID’s with the ministry for renewal or transfer purposes… The moci website is accepting your Old ID details just fine…
I made a booking with my Old ID details for 8pm today… Can’t wait to walk to Jleeb jamiyya during curfew hours :D
You can even have your address updated for shopping purposes if your ID belongs to a different area/district by entering the PACI number outside your door in the “Address Auto no.” box on the website…
Hope this helps! :)