I didn’t go out for a walk yesterday but watched the large crowd from my balcony. I live inside the old Salmiya souk and my neighbor told me it was PACKED yesterday so might check it out today just to take some photos. In any case, I noticed a lot of people weren’t wearing masks nor social distancing even though they should.

Can we please cancel the 2 hours go out and mingle rule and just have a proper 24/7 lockdown till the end of the month? I'd rather do this right and get it over with instead of having to do another 24/7 lockdown once this 22/7 lockdown is over. #Kuwait pic.twitter.com/lHwOBWZepi — mark248am (@mark248am) May 11, 2020

Personally, as I tweeted yesterday, I think these 2 hours should be canceled. But I also live in a large apartment and I have a rower for exercising so it’s easier for me to say that. I don’t understand why people don’t get the concept of social distancing. Are they just not taking the virus seriously? Or are they just not aware of how dangerous it is? It’s been the case ever since the pandemic started.