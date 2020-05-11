Looks like courier companies might go back to delivering packages. DHL posted that they will continue to deliver packages during the lockdown and I also heard that Aramex Shop&Ship will also resume service. I have a package coming in with UPS so I’m hoping they’ll continue delivering as well.
Hallelujah, I hope PostaPlus resumes service as well. Cunts owe me 8 packages.
Any news on Fedex ?
I don’t get why it’s onky DHL but not Posta I have like ten packages with them sitting in their warehouse ! They should at least have permits to deliever whatever is sitting in their warehouse
Maybe posta as well but they haven’t announced it? DHL is only one I am aware of that has announced they will continue to deliver.
They posted on insta that they won’t be delivering 😂 which is obsurd like it’s tge same concept as dhl or shop n ship so why was their permit refused/ not granted
Kinda sucks
I actually spotted DHL van roaming around my area earlier today and figured they’re still operative.
Meanwhile, I have 3 shipments with PostaPlus since god knows when and they haven’t delivered them yet.
On another note, I started using shipamall.com “agility’s” it took an amazon order 15 days to get from the U.S to my doorstep. I’m also planning to test easy shop by DHL hence a friend of mine recommended it but their prices are through the roof.
yup easyshop is expensive because they charge with volumetric weight not actual weight
That is excellent. I have a package that has video games and peripherals I am waiting for 👏🏽