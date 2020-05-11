I haven’t posted a rant in years I think, but I’m really pissed off about two things, one that’s too late to be fixed, but the other one can still be.
The first thing I want to complain about is the way the lockdown was announced where it basically gave the whole population just a day to try and buy enough food for 3 weeks. That didn’t make any sense. The scenes I saw on Saturday were heartbreaking. It was survival, people tossed aside social distancing not because they wanted to, but because they were forced to. Supermarkets across the country were PACKED with large crowds, super long lines, and no social distancing. I shot the video below on Friday, BEFORE the lockdown announcement. It was a line for a mini-market down the street from my place so just imagine how long the lines were at major supermarkets across Kuwait on Saturday after the lockdown was announced. We don’t have a shortage of food in Kuwait nor a shortage of supermarkets, but the way this lockdown was announced late at night without having the proper infrastructure in place (like private supermarkets on moci.shop) or enough time for people to go out and stock up caused this chaos.
The second thing I’m really pissed off but is something that can easily be fixed is about how the information is being shared. 90% of the information is being shared only in Arabic. Why? I know Kuwait is an Arabic country so what? I’m Lebanese and I can barely read Arabic and I’ve lived all my life in Kuwait. What about the expats who aren’t Arab? What about the low-income workers who barely can communicate in their native tongue let alone read multiple languages? Kuwait is the home of many nationalities and in a crisis like this where it is important that every message gets across to everyone, you can’t have information being shared only in Arabic. You want everyone to use the moci.shop website to book appointments? Have it in multiple languages then. Right now if you visit the site its all in Arabic, even the option to change the language to English is in Arabic. At least have a tiny UK or American flag icon that people can click to translate.
You can’t disagree with me on this either, so don’t bother leaving a comment saying if you’re in an Arabic country you need to learn the language or gtfo. This pandemic isn’t the time for this. Right now the question should simply be HOW CAN WE GET THIS IMPORTANT INFORMATION OUT TO THE MOST NUMBER OF PEOPLE? And the answer is everything, needs to be published in multiple languages.
Instagram allows you to share multiple slides per post. Have the first slide in Arabic and then the next few slides in other languages. Hire people to do the translations, don’t have the money then ask for volunteers! And don’t just post on official channels. The MOH, MOI and other government agencies should coordinate with popular expat accounts like @kuwaitup2date and have important information published there. Go to where the people are and not just expect people to come to you.
Also, have all the information across all your media channels. I’m finding stuff for example on twitter.com/cgckuwait that isn’t on instagram.com/cgckuwait. Why? Why do I need to check all your social media channels to get all the info? Publish everything everywhere, it’s not hard to do.
Then you have other strange decisions. The visual I shared a while ago highlighting the different facilities that are available during the lockdown. The Arabic version was published as a permanent post in the @cgckuwait Instagram account while the English one was posted as a temporary story. Why? Why can’t both be stories and permanent posts? What if I missed your story today? So much stuff doesn’t make sense.
Just to be clear my issue isn’t just with the @cgckuwait account. All the issues I’ve mentioned above apply to all the official sources.
Anyway, I’m done complaining. Happy lockdown everyone.
Both of your complaints are 100% valid.
The decision to implement the 24 hour lockdown 1 day before it happened was the one that really grinded my gears though!
My mother and I had a Diet Center subscription which we relied on for daily food. They cannot deliver anymore which left both of us with empty closets. Naturally, this meant we were FORCED to go shopping, for my mother’s sake at least.
It was hell Mark. We barely managed to get some eggs and cheese. The people climbing over each other just to get basics was worrying.
I hope snap decisions like this don’t become commonplace. These kinds of things need at LEAST a weeks worth of notice.
Anyways, Stay safe Mark!
Worse is the racist people on social media saying that expats are flooding the supermarkets and not respecting social distancing, and complaining that all their branches were expats. Are they stupid enough not to realize that a lot of households are sending the helpers to wait in the lines!! I’m sick of this nonsense. And so what if expats are in the coops, they need to friggin eat too!
I totally agree on both points. But to be fair people kind of knew that the lockdown was going to happen a week in advance i.e. there were rumors ( I did my food shopping the minute I heard those rumors because I knew what would happen).
As for the information not being in English unfortunately this is a problem here. I’m Kuwaiti and I can barely read Arabic.
Totally get your frustration!
Dear hind, most of the worker class is not so tech savvy and do not gdt fb and insta posts in a timely fashion. Yes for others being proactive was required and there was no reason not to. Nonetheless it was a sad sight at all the supermarkets.
Adding one thing. That Veterinarian Clinics are not open. What a damn shame!
True. And imagine only being able to walk your dogs once a day. My dog can’t hold it for that long and it isn’t good for his health either.
Exactly. So that’s why I’m splitting up my 2hrs of allowed walking time throughout the day. Just to let them out to go to the bathroom and not stroll around the block.
that’s not how it works 🤦🏼♂️
I know that Mark :)
Careful..You can’t split the 2 hours. The only time you can walk around your neighborhood is from 4:30pm till 6:30 pm that’s it..
I know and thank you for caring. There is no way my pups can not pee for 18½ hrs straight.
Sorry no idea why i put 18½ (maybe wishful thinking) My pups cant hold their bladder for 22hrs that’s basically animal abuse.
Add to that the countless expats who renewed their residency but have expired id’s, and the countless people whose address on the id is different from where they live and then u have people like me who don’t have a coop or Sultan in their area so simply get a “sorry there are no markets available in your area” (no shit Sherlock) and then it doesn’t suggest an alternative close by….total shit show if you ask me. And finally, how can people be upset with others who hoard, now, when nobody wants to feel like they might run out of something or other at any moment. Of course people are going to freak out and stampede and buy as much as possible. One final question: how do people who don’t drive get to the coop? No taxis and no buses and if I’m not mistaken, the metro is closed too ;)
Exactly! With the license permit restrictions over the past couple of years so many people don’t have cars! How are they supposed to shop! Assuming they find a close enough place to walk to, how are they gonna carry a week’s shopping list of groceries back home! Not gonna start with the safety of walking alone on ghost streets especially if ure a woman. It amazes me that these people were not given a second thought! It doesn’t make sense closing delivery and online options.
Now dont invent problems just for the sake of it. When did Kuwait become unsafe enough for a woman to not be able to walk alone on the streets? we could do with less alarmism in times like these atleast!
Yara does have a valid point. Some areas in Kuwait are only relatively safe. I have certainly been catcalled– both in the City and in Salmiya, areas one would think are ‘safe’. Be careful before you dismiss someone’s concerns.
My female American compatriot was grabbed by a van full of guys trying to take her dog out at night. Luckily they panicked when she screamed, but dont act like its totally safe for women to walk around at night. Maybe it is safer depending on what you wear or your nationality. How and where will people in Mahboula shop during this lockdown?
Totally agree. Spot on.
how to get appointments for Gas Cylinder refilling center’s ??
There are phone numbers for some areas for delivery. Where do you stay?
Salmiya
If the lockdown gave people more time, a week for example, people would have panic bought for a whole week. If the lockdown was implemented immediately, you wouldn’t find an appointment for a week, and the website would probably crash. Any way you look at it, it wouldn’t turn out any better. It’s the people’s behavior, and you can’t educate them in a month or two. The only thing I would think of that could have elevated the situation is if online delivery was still active for restaurants and supermarkets.
Totally agree.
Unfortunately, all these are common place here.
They managed multiple languages during the flooding in November 2018. I was impressed back then that all alerts were in so many languages. It’s odd that they haven’t managed to accomplish this for recent alerts, even though they’ve had so many weeks to work on it – unlike the floods which kind of came from nowhere!
The scenes we saw on Friday/Saturday at supermarkets were tragic. It should be used as a lesson for other countries in what not to do!
To get around this, I’ve been monitoring all the channels, because they’ve been doing this from the beginning. Twitter has been the fastest to find info on, but have to use the in-built translator from the app.
Something related that really is aggravating is that there’s a certain MP who has issues with the “demographic imbalance” that was slamming certain nationalities for weeks in Arabic, but in English was coordinating with accounts like KuwaitUp2Date to speak so friendly to them in English. I DM’d the account to tell him he should be ashamed of himself, as you could literrally go back a few weeks to see posts on the account with the MP’s xenophobic comments, and then all of a sudden the account is praising the MP, wishing them Happy Birthday, and playing voiceover clips of the MP addressing expats and telling them that the country is one and we all should work together.
Mark,
These are absolutely two great points. Spot on on both. We did “trickle shopping” for the last six weeks, anticipating this would happen. Yet when the rumor went from two weeks of lockdown to three, we had to do a shopping trip on Friday, and it was a crap sh** circus. So, good point on point one.
On the second, a measure of how able a country is to be an international market is its ability to communicate. The problem with all of these (sometimes conflicting) sources of information is it would require ministries to coordinate with one another. I can tell you first hand that the amount of stonewalling and one-upsmanship at the expense of the greater good is amazing.
Finally, where is the end? Is the rise in cases due to repatriation, so I’m two weeks, when people are finally symptomatic, we’ll see a decline after a few days of steady rise? Are they contact cases? Or at the end of three weeks, will someone say, “Well…still not solved…THREE MORE WEEKS!”
Finally, something that has never been tested is, can the Kuwaiti power grid handle its full population in the summer? All signs and models point to “no”.
Kuwait is slowly becoming a pot of boiling water, and we are all frogs. Great post. Really captures how a lot of us feel.
John not everyone was trickle shopping. I was like the cry wolf story they kept saying lockdown from the beginning and it never happened so didn’t take it seriously this time. Also was not in a position to overbuy since cash is limited.
Agreed, and not should you have been. The only reason we did was because we were listening to the “rumors”, and we saw what happened in the first 24 hours of Jordan’s total lockdown.
In an effort to reduce the number at the market, we also bought for three other families. My wife saw one Kuwaiti walking away with a half bag of groceries. All he did was added one more person the the sea of people. For a half bag of sweets and cigarettes.
A bit more notice would have let people apply a bit of common sense to being prepared. We were fortunate and a bit prepared. But, it shouldn’t have been that way. So…I totally agree and empathize with you.
I 100% agree with this post. They absolutely need to alert people in multiple languages which isn’t difficult to do in the first place. They could even use Google translate (not accurate but good enough) if they don’t have people to translate for them. If you want expats to get your message, delivery it to them in the language they understand best.
A days notice is more than we got for Mahboula lockdown.
2 weeks in, they close the hyper market and the bakalas are a joke…
Now we are in our 5th week of being locked down. All of the “emergency” delivery services – DONT apply to here or Jleeb.
The entire country is locked down and we are still gated in like cattle..
Ridiculous
Even though we were expecting the lockdown after the repatriation of the locals, people were not physically equipped to handle it due to lack of having a car, cab or public transportation. I saw many people breaking the 8am curfew and walking to Lulu at 6am in the morning to stand in the queues. These people are walking from Salmiya Block 10 and 12, long distances to and from Lulu lugging heavy bags. Heartbreaking. On 10th May, I went out to take videos which I posted on FB, of the people in queues at 4 supermarkets including Lulu. I myself couldn’t believe the where these queues ended. Lulu had one for men on the left and woman on the right and they were around the entire length of Salam Mall waiting for hours, unable to even have a sip of water. No one even thought about those having no means of transportation! At least the cops were lenient & understanding during the last 3 days & didn’t arrest anyone who broke curfew in the morning.
Thank you for being open enough to voice criticism, Mark. I feel your pain, and I know it comes from a place of frustration and, ultimately, care.
I’m a Kuwaiti who chose to not come back to Kuwait, and to ride this nightmare out elsewhere. I have my reasons for staying away, but most of them stem from my belief that Kuwait was not going to handle this outbreak properly when it eventually reached the country. I still believe Kuwait messed this up – from the initial flights that came in from Iran with the patient zeroes that weren’t quarantined, putting Kuwaitis up in lavish hotels on the government’s dime, the partial curfews, turning certain expat neighborhoods into WWII-style ghettos, a lack of decent communication to this total lockdown on a moment’s notice.
Unfortunately, this problem is the result of something long in the making: it was the way the people who run the show were raised that led us to this point. I know that there are so many Kuwaitis who are intelligent, hard-working, honest, perseverant and want to do right by this country, but the current government structure and relationships between certain power circles have squashed those people’s hopes and determination to a point where they were made powerless and frustrated, intentionally left out of positions of influence and either collapse into disgruntled lumps of “whatever, nothing matters, it’s too big a problem to fix” or leave Kuwait outright. The remaining dead weight, with their forged degrees, right last names and strong connections who pride themselves on their titles, award ceremonies, Instagram photo shoots and cheap PR are the ones calling the shots, and for the longest time I was always afraid that one catastrophe would push Kuwait to the brink of oblivion – and here we are.
Kuwait’s economy, already in increasing deficit for years, took a kick to the chest after oil prices dropped like a rock – despite the government blah blah blahing for years about how Kuwait 2035 will save us all, “more private sector” involvement and other spurious blather. The government blew tens of millions of dollars putting its citizens up in hotels around the world – my own brother was put up at a luxury hotel in Los Angeles before being transferred to a luxury penthouse in Beverly Hills [to which I ask, why this excess?]. People have been sitting at home for months, and the 90+ percent of the national workforce working in the government hasn’t had a pay cut when this would have been the PERFECT time to exercise that option because this outbreak affects us all as a people – but no. Kuwait’s social contract is one where the citizen takes from the state, but does not give to it. We are fed propaganda on the generosity of the state and its benefits, but we all know it’s unsustainable and will falter unless we address the elephant in the room: us, the people. Did you know that 69 percent of Kuwait’s total oil revenue as a state in 2016 was spent on government salaries? That’s nearly 50 percent of the country’s total expenditure for the year that went into people’s pockets. Over 90 percent of Kuwaitis work for the government, and an increasing amount of the forthcoming workforce would prefer to sit around unemployed waiting for a ‘government job’ that is little more than paid adult daycare than, Heaven forbid, having to really work.
Instead, we capitalize on xenophobia and alienating the expat, blaming him/her for taking our jobs, parasitically feeding on the nation and ruining our country. I’m all for cracking down on visa traders and illegal presences, but Kuwaitis need to take responsibility for their own country and the problems it is mired in. We as a people need to tighten our belts and make sacrifices, especially when the foundations of the country are growing weaker and weaker yet. I’m horrified that no articles from KUNA or the local papers have been talking about oil prices being 20 dollars a barrel today after lulling in the tens for weeks. The fact that the Emir talked about Kuwait’s financial solvency terrifies me. Our culture of consistently reacting to problems after the sh_t hits the fan never served us well, but our leaders are not planners. They don’t communicate, and when they do, it’s in garbled English or arrogantly in Arabic only. This is an exercise to demonstrate the might of the government, not what’s right for the people. Kuwaitis were quick to applaud the closing of the airport in March, but why didn’t health officials quarantine those arrivals from Iran when we knew COVID-19 was running amuck since December? Why are we now enacting a total lockdown in the height of the summer where we know the power grid fails, and with barely three days notice? No planning, and too little, too late.
I know it seems like I went off on a wild tangent, but my point is this: we’re in the middle of a big problem, and a huge part of it – our lack of preparedness and inept handling of it – is of our own making, and unless we understand that we are accountable for everything and realize that this country is suffering under gross incompetence and negligence, we’re all doomed. It pains me to see people driven to fear, but enough is enough. I hope we can come out of this more informed, more grateful and more understanding that we need to do things differently if we want this country to survive and ultimately thrive.
Stay safe and healthy, everyone. To a better tomorrow.
That was really a good read, one of the best comments on Kuwait that I’ve read in a long time.
I agree with this!
Anyway, I just did my groceries today through the booking appointment. No crowd at all. but some items are not yet available maybe because of panic buying in the past few days. But at least you freely move without fear of contact with other people.
Stay Safe, Stay Home, Keep Praying!
I went for a walk friday and saturday at 8am. Both days there were huge queues outside oncost , grand hyper, raie supermarket and sultan salem al Mubarak (which apparently shut yesterday at 1pm) by 8.05. Majority of people must live very close to those stores to get there by that time.
Point is if they had announced earlier that these places would be open during these 3 weeks and you can make an appointment to get what you need for a week then this mad rush might not have happened.
I’ve booked and been to lulu salmiya this morning and it was very easy and very quiet.
For those in areas that dont have much choice should be given opportunity to book in nearby areas. I was wondering what options anyone in rumathiya or shaab have whereas in salmiya we have alot of supermarkets operating.
The Sultan Center in Fahaheel(near the car garages) had a LONG wait time; however, they had the safest process in my opinion. They only allowed like 25 people in at a time and they gave those people like 30-40 minutes to show alone. It sucked waiting, but it was very nice to walk down aisles where maybe only 1 other person was in it. Of course all locals( even single men) were able to skip the 2 1/2 hour line, but that’s expected around here. I understood letting women skip, but 17 year old boys? Come on now. Anyway I give them props for making it a truly safe and peaceful shopping experience. Smart folks working in that branch.
Thanks for your rant Mark I was looking to find something like this somewhere!
This love hate relationship needs to end with this country! Sometimes you think things are just fine but something or the other just has to happen that ruins that feeling immediately!
Timing was 1 issue…
Info sharing was issue number 2… Dont say “restaurants will be closed especially those without delivery permits!!!” That gives one hope that atleast those wit delivery permits will be working… Which they r not now!
Issue number 3 is people who are pending the release of there ID’s from the ministry due to renewal or transfer! I cant book an appointment even if I wanted to!
Issue number 4 is not having ngos or whoever setup regurlar & dedicated checkposts for food distribution in mahboula & jleeb… mahboula seems to be doing better in this regard but jleeb is literally being treated like it does not exist!!! Atleast not my block… They come in un-announced, they r irregular & they just go! Feels very half hearted here…
& Lastly issue number 5 is there attitude with seeing the other 3 million as land cruisers & pajeros that they can just send to the service center when they appear faulty (I meant to use this as a joke but wtf to that!) & bring them back once they r up & running again…
At the start it really felt like everybody was a part of the national effort… Now a lot of us are just feeling neglected again…