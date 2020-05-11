Late last night private supermarkets became available as an option on the moci.shop website. Previously you could only book an appointment at the Coop, which was fine for low-density areas like Bayan and Mishref where the population is around 40,000. But Salmiya, for example, has a population of over 300,000 so sharing one Coop was not going to work.
I was actually super pissed about this because they had announced the lockdown BEFORE making private supermarkets available on the moci.shop website. This meant nobody could get a shopping appointment at the already fully booked Coops, so you ended up with the mass panic of the past two days where everyone was out scrambling to get enough food to store up for 3 weeks.
Anyway if you’ve never booked through the moci.shop website and want to know how it works, check out my previous post here.
A lot of people were panicking that no appointments were available. But there are slots available, I managed to get one at Oncost (closer to my house) for tonight…
As I mentioned in my post, they only made the private supermarkets available late last night hence why people (including me) panicked or were panicking.
I know it might have helped if they’d announced all supermarkets earlier but I’m not sure that it would have done. I still would have queued for three hours in the chaos outside Lulu (and probably caught the virus too) as I wanted to stock up and one half an hour appointment would not have sufficed.
Having used the website to book an appointment last night – I have to say it’s an awesome feat to get this system up and running so quickly. Another massive feather in the cap for Kuwait. It’s an astounding system that seems to work really well – but the proof will be when I actually try to go and do my shopping :)
I am hearing Baqqalas might be open between 4:30 and 6:30. I hope so – then I won’t need to waste an appointment that someone else might need and can cancel it. I only need milk for my morning coffee :D
Did they take a moment to think about those who don’t have cars?! How are they gonna walk to the supermarket and carry all their stuff! (And I won’t even begin on the safety of walking during curfew when there’s no soul around!) It’s those people who have really taken a hit ever since they stopped taxis. We’ve been under stocked forever because of this and now it’s even worse. Like for example I have cats and I need litter, how in the world am I gonna manage. Hypothetically, you could ask for help, but suppose someone is new in the country and doesn’t know much. What about those on visit visas? They should have kept the online option working, this is not fair to so many people!
Sultan Sharq was showing as one of my options (in Bneid Algar) for about 2 weeks, but without appointments available. Now that they’ve opened it up, Sultan Sharq is gone as an option.
yeah they were listed but not active 2 weeks ago. They just went online.
Yeah, they’ve gone online for other areas, but have been removed for Bneid Algar. Guessing someone took a decision and said it shouldn’t be available to this area, only the ones along First Ring.
How many people can you take with you, with 1 appointment booking
nobody. the booking is for 1 person and the curfew pass they give u is for 1 person. there are limited spots available, don’t take an extra spot up just because you don’t want to shop alone.
My civil ID will expire on 22 because the Kuwait society of Engineering was not renewing my membership. Has anyone tried booking an appointment with an expired civil id?
Question: When I input my Civil ID info, it gives me an appointment at ‘Bneid Al Gar Co-op (City Center)’.
However, Dasma and Bneid Al Gar is ONE Co-op (that has a City Center branch). To add to the confusion, there is a standalone City Center outlet in Bneid Al Gar too (but no Co-Op here!).
Can someone guide me where should I go?