If you’re wondering about courier companies, as of now they aren’t allowed to function. So no shipments can come in from abroad. Hopefully that changes.
Thanks Nibaq
The gas cylinder refilling stations are working, but how do we go out to get one. The permits are available only for shopping centers and medical emergencies. Let me know if have any information in this regards.
Most coops now have social media accounts try finding your local one and they should have a number u can call/whatsapp so they can deliver and pick up empty cylinders! That’s what i did!
Any word on the airport? The news says that you can get a pass for incoming and outgoing flights. Does this mean that the airport is open for those expats with residency that are stranded abroad
Airport is open for people leaving, and Kuwaitis coming back. Expats with residencies aren’t allowed to come back yet, not unless they’re married to a Kuwaiti.
Is there any gas cylinder delivery companies functioning during lockdown in salmiya area?
So what happens to the shipments from abroad?