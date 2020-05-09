Staying home for the next 3 weeks would have been such a chill plan if it wasn’t for the fact that I won’t be able to order food. I hope that rule gets loosened up cuz it would make my life so much easier being able to order lunch.
We get two hours a day to go out for a walk, and I was against that at first because if we are gonna lockdown, we might as well do it right. But then I realized this might be great for dog owners who need to walk their dogs, or for people to go feed the stray cats they usually take care of.
Anyway, below are all the details regarding the lockdown taken from @cgckuwait
They didn’t even do this in Beijing! Mass hysteria.
Discipline and Responsibility isn’t very well implemented here with citizens many people are being safe but the others who aren’t complying made us reach this point.
So please don’t compare us to Beijing or any other city
In Spain back in march you are only accepted to go out and buy groceries and any other activity is fined and punished my dad was there
Comply and Be humble its few weeks if we all work together we can end this.
Stay Safe All.
The free walking time (if people comply with safe tips) I see it as a must for the psychological purpose for citizens especially here in Kuwait all people are usually going out every day every weekend and abroad every time they can so a full lockdown will make people more tend to break the lockdown and psychologically you can’t expect their behavior.
There is a clause in there that states delivery services will remain open for “food outlets” along with pharmacies & cooperatives so I think we can still order food…
Or did I not read this correctly?