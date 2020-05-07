Drive-In movie theaters have started making a comeback around the world amid the COVID-19 crisis. It makes sense since you’re isolated in your car away from everyone else. Sadly for us, the last standing drive-in movie theater in Kuwait was the Ahmadi drive-in pictured above and it got demolished last year. Maybe Cinescape can put together a makeshift one in some large parking lot because I really doubt normal cinemas are going to open up anytime in the near future.
Cinemas are prepared to open in the states as soon as june but will wait until july since no major releases are coming out until tenet. No need to rebuild this now even though it’d be nice