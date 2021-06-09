The MOH has started registering and validating vaccinations that were taken outside Kuwait. This is mostly targeted towards Kuwaiti students who are studying abroad as well as residents who are currently stuck outside Kuwait.

Ministry of Health, State of Kuwait is accepting the Vaccination Documents issued abroad to be registered and validated by Public Health Department, so that it will enable all those vaccinated abroad (with Covid 19 Vaccines approved by Ministry of Health, Kuwait) upon approval, Register in Immune APP and enjoy the same benefits /privileges as those who are vaccinated within the state of Kuwait.

If you’re outside Kuwait and vaccinated, validate your vaccination by clicking here