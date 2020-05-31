Today is the first day of Stage 1 and this means partial curfew for most of Kuwait. If you’re in one of the areas still in lockdown, I’m sorry about that, it must really suck. Salmiya blocks 10, 11 and 12 seem not to be in lockdown this morning even though it was originally announced they would be.
I was up early around 7 this morning and headed straight to the nearest Arabica to pick up coffee. The streets were pretty busy, the falafel near my place was packed and Trolley in Salmiya which is always empty had a queue outside. When I got to Arabica there were 6 cars waiting which wasn’t too bad compared to the Jabriya Starbucks line you can see in the video above. The Gulf Road was pretty busy and a lot of parking lots had the entrance barriers moved aside by people and cars were going in to park in the lots.
Everyone is obviously relieved the lockdown is over, I just hope everyone takes wearing a mask seriously and respects social distance. I’m hoping Avenues opening up in Stage 2 is enough incentive for people to follow the rules over the next 3 weeks. Stay safe everyone.
Im confused. Are the lockdown areas still in Total Curfew? or does the Partial Curfew apply to it?
Sorry I don’t know
They can leave and stay in the area from 6am-6pm but they can’t leave it.
You stay safe too habeebi. I’m glad you had your Arabica. I’m craving their coffee too right now.
Basically some r screwed some r enjoying u call it luck I’ll call it bad luck whatever it is but better b safe than sorry the amount of rush is same as how the migrant workers were seen rushing for a pack of Khubz hope this is realized by people how half of the population is hungry n starving n waiting for relief n half of the population r enjoying cup of coffee.
“I just hope everyone takes wearing a mask seriously and respects social distance. I’m hoping Avenues opening up in Stage 2 is enough incentive for people to follow the rules over the next 3 weeks.”
You would think. But lets be realistic here, people don’t give a rats backside, they are too selfish and stupid to care.
I just 20 min ago drove past Starbucks Sabah al Salem and the line was like 20-25 cars, no thank you.
Under isolation, it really does suck.
A very real source of anxiety is that with people being out and about, the cases will continue to increase and the isolation will be extended by 3 week increments.
I can’t see this move to isolate certain areas as anything less than discriminatory towards expats.
No one, not even those who are categorized here as an ‘unskilled/marginal’ workers should be kept in confinement for over 2 months. If COVID is your reason, then COVID affects us all.
Reserving the basic human right to freedom for only a select population is beyond regressive.
Hi Ed, I’m kind of tired of the age old argument that every new ruling that is enacted in Kuwait is discriminatory towards expats.
There are literally hundreds of thousands of Kuwaitis living in Farwaniya, Jleeb and Maidan Hawalli and Hawalli (I personally have siblings who live in Hawalli and they’re Kuwaiti).
So please, spare us the self-victimization.
+1
Apparently maidan hawally meant the block in hawally that has alqadsiya sports club and not salmiya blocks 10, 11 and 12
They specifically said Block 10, 11 and 12 in the conference. Here is the video https://twitter.com/WatanNews/status/1266089455670214657
I won’t begrudge anyone whatever their standard of normalcy is. If they’re open, I’m planning on ordering food so I don’t have to cook again.
But, I really have to ask. What in the hell is open that SO many people are out on the road right now?!?! The intersections near my house were jammed at 6 this morning. Are people just out driving around just to drive around? Three wrecks at the same time within 500m. Amazing. Honking like there’s no tomorrow at every green light. Amazing.
And, was there ever an official English version of the phasing plan published? Are grocery stores normal now, or do you have to make an appointment? What retail places are open? When will places like Jarir open?
The Avenues. Are rules going to be enforced, or will that just be the beautiful people blowing past mask checkers until it’s pointless? Rhetorical question.
People just don’t want to be back home. Once i leave my office I’m gonna be out for as long as i can before going back home today.
Which coffee shops are open in Salmiya?
I just ordered using Talabat but would prefer to pick up one on the way to work.