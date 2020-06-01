The local band Galaxy Juice just released a new track and it’s their first one in Arabic. The track is called “Subiya” (الصبية) which is the name of a dessert in Kuwait located by the sea. The song is from their upcoming album, “Galaxy Juice and the Forty Thieves”.
It’s been four years since they first started and they still haven’t sent their material to Pitchfork. I don’t understand why they haven’t; they’re so good. They’re like the Temples or Tame Impalas of the Gulf. Fuck it, I’m gonna send their stuff to Pitchfork.
Bishes need recognition.
Dessert by the sea …yummy …err you mean Desert i believe
oops