Kuwait Still the Worst Country for Expats in 2025

Internations released their list for “The Best and Worst Countries for Expats in 2025” and Kuwait once again is at the bottom of it. They have a section dedicated to why that is and it’s for all the reasons you expect, weather, pollution, lack of a nightlife, and lack of good public transportation:
An Insular Society in Kuwait (46th)
No stranger to last place is Kuwait in 46th. Not only are the Quality of Life and Ease of Settling In Indices also in last place, but so is expats’ overall happiness with their life in Kuwait (46th). And at 10 percentage points higher than the global average, 17% of expats plan to leave the country within a year.
The majority of respondents (70%) moved to Kuwait for job-related reasons (vs. 36% globally); in fact, 93% are working full time (vs. 56% globally). Yet the Working Abroad Index is in the bottom 10 (38th). Although the state of the economy is strong (8th), expats aren’t satisfied with their job security (45th) or work–life balance (44th) and don’t agree that they’re paid fairly for their work (44th).
Indeed, 38% of expats in Kuwait don’t feel their disposable household income is enough to lead a comfortable life (vs. 31% globally). And around the same share as the global average is satisfied with their financial situation (56% vs. 54%). So although Personal Finance is Kuwait’s best-performing index, it’s in a below-average 29th place.
Expats’ biggest concern before moving was the climate & weather (43% vs. 16% globally). Once there, about half (49%) give this factor a negative rating. And there’s no pleasant natural environment (46th), urban environment (42nd), or good air quality (44th) to distract from the desert heat. Other subcategories of the Quality of Life similarly disappoint with the lack of culture & nightlife (46th), public transportation (39th), and opportunity to travel (42nd). The availability of healthcare (26th) and the dining options (24th) are at least less dire.
For the full article, click here.
9 replies on “Kuwait Still the Worst Country for Expats in 2025”
I am so grateful I got out of Kuwait. I hope others find the courage to get out of there as well. Only expats without any other alternative would choose to endure the abuse of this country (and those who were born there and still believe the lie that this is their home).
I have alternatives, but I choose to live in Kuwait, it’s been really great to me and my family. It is my home and yeah even though it’s not perfect it’s got its advantages and benefits over other places. Maybe you didn’t have a good experience and I’m sure a lot of other people didn’t like living here but there are as many expats who have the opposite experience.
In Kuwait you quickly understand where your rank is. People who work Labour Jobs seem like NPCs but People above you see you as an NPC as well. Things are different for sons of Kuwaiti women, daughters of Kuwaiti women and also husbands of Kuwaiti women. You can live in Kuwait as an Expat for a very long time, but you should not forget, the laws make it that you are there to work, not to live your life. Hence, make money and move. It is what it is. No fault on the country, it is the way things are. This does not mean you can not enjoy your time there. Kuwait “May” seem like home for many expats but it’s a home they can never own and always pay rent for.
Well put together
No one is surprised by this. I’m sure next year it will somehow be worse because of the effect of the exit permit. It’s also not an accident, this seems like a concerted effort by the government.
Waiting for someone to comment ‘If you don’t like it, leave’
Kuwaitis have this hilariously unfounded superiority complex, which makes many of them absolutely unbearable.
You’d be surprised that this is mostly the same world wide. It’s just in Kuwait that laws make it like there is a huge line between expats and Kuwaitis. Heck right now the laws are different amongst Kuwaiti people themselves. It’s a 7 class citizenship system. 7!!
If you live long enough in Kuwait you understand why people don’t wanna leave. Life seems like a simulation, things are easy to buy, life is inexpensive and lavish.
It pushes the boundaries of how you can live. For example, moving back to Canada, actually growing up in Canada I’ve always liked 4 cylinder cars. That’s mainly because of gas prices. My cousin’s in Kuwait would like mustangs and vetts, I would like Civics and the WRXs. In Kuwait id look at a cars horsepower figures, in Canada I’d look at MPG.
I recently visited and was offered the chance to moved back, very good salary. I started doing research and looked at cars. I immediately started looking and bit by bit looked at bigger cars with bigger engines. Gas was not a factor because in Canada it’s 4 times the price. There is a sense of freedom I guess.
So for expats who live in Kuwait they see things differently from tourists. But again, the main mistake that expats do in Kuwait is they live like they are Kuwaiti. Like it’s their country. It’s not. It’s a transit area. Enjoy it, make the best of it and like the labour workers who work there, build something for yourself in your own country. Even if you never leave, you never know what’s gonna happen and there have been many stories, even on this blog, of expats deported over not having a driving license. Like that British expat story Mark shared long back.
I know teachers who are expats from Canada. Worked in Kuwait for 10-15 years had their accommodations paid for them, saved as much as they could and moved back to Canada with close to 1 million dollars Canadian.
In summary, in Kuwait don’t be optimistic or pessimistic. Don’t even be realistic because reality (laws) change pretty frequently, Be opportunistic. Not greedy, or rude, be respectful and make that money…..and save it.
May the odds be ever in your favor
At least we are in the Bottom 10 with will known countries like the report say .
Italy
Sweden
Norway
Canada
United Kingdom
Germany
Finland
South Korea
Türkiye
Kuwait
so I am ok with it and not worried 🙂