Meet Anji, Kuwait’s New Slider Concept

The team behind the popular fried chicken brand BEAK just opened their second concept, a sliders brand called Anji.

Like with BEAK, they’ve kept the focus on sourcing the best ingredients. But, what also makes them stand out is that they’ve perfected the beef-to-bun ratio, so you get the experience of a full-size burger in slider form. And if you like your burgers meaty, you can stack up to four patties in your slider.

Anji’s branding looks pretty cool and so does the store which has indoor seating. Their first location is in Kaifan, right outside the Kuwait Sporting Club. They’re not on any delivery platform yet, just pick-up and dine-in. Check them out @anjisliders.