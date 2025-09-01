Back when we had a UNIQLO in Kuwait

Yesterday while looking for photos for my baseball post, I came across a shot of the UNIQLO store we once had in Kuwait. UNIQLO is a popular and affordable Japanese clothing brand, and it’s one of my favorite stores to check out whenever I travel.

Back in 2019, someone in Kuwait decided to open a UNIQLO store. They had tried to officially bring the brand here, but UNIQLO wasn’t interested. So, the owner went ahead and opened his own unofficial store in Bida’a inside a department store. He would buy products at regular retail prices, ship them to Kuwait, and then slap a markup on them. The result was some pretty high prices. Here are a few I had written down:

Low Cut Socks

Online: KD 1.2

Kuwait: KD 2

Dry Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt

Online: KD 6

Kuwait: KD 17.5

Fleece Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket

Online: KD 6

Kuwait: KD 24

Oxford Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt

Online: KD 9

Kuwait: KD 24

Women Ezy Jeans

Online: KD 12

Kuwait: KD 30

Sprz NY Basquiat Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt

Online: KD 4.5

Kuwait: KD 24

Only in Kuwait would we get an unofficial UNIQLO with triple the price items. It obviously didn’t last long, but it’s kind of hilarious when I think about it now.

What sucks is I couldn’t find any of my photos of the store other than the one I used for this post. But I couldn’t even find the original photo in my library, just this one which I had used for my initial post.