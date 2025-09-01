Yesterday while looking for photos for my baseball post, I came across a shot of the UNIQLO store we once had in Kuwait. UNIQLO is a popular and affordable Japanese clothing brand, and it’s one of my favorite stores to check out whenever I travel.
Back in 2019, someone in Kuwait decided to open a UNIQLO store. They had tried to officially bring the brand here, but UNIQLO wasn’t interested. So, the owner went ahead and opened his own unofficial store in Bida’a inside a department store. He would buy products at regular retail prices, ship them to Kuwait, and then slap a markup on them. The result was some pretty high prices. Here are a few I had written down:
Low Cut Socks
Online: KD 1.2
Kuwait: KD 2
Dry Pique Short Sleeve Polo Shirt
Online: KD 6
Kuwait: KD 17.5
Fleece Long-Sleeve Full-Zip Jacket
Online: KD 6
Kuwait: KD 24
Oxford Slim Fit Long Sleeve Shirt
Online: KD 9
Kuwait: KD 24
Women Ezy Jeans
Online: KD 12
Kuwait: KD 30
Sprz NY Basquiat Short Sleeve Graphic T-Shirt
Online: KD 4.5
Kuwait: KD 24
Only in Kuwait would we get an unofficial UNIQLO with triple the price items. It obviously didn’t last long, but it’s kind of hilarious when I think about it now.
What sucks is I couldn’t find any of my photos of the store other than the one I used for this post. But I couldn’t even find the original photo in my library, just this one which I had used for my initial post.
2 replies on “Back when we had a UNIQLO in Kuwait”
It’s such a shame Uniqlo aren’t interested opening here! Wonder why.
Please educate.
maybe they dont franchise and own all their stores. Never really dug into it.