Sign up to the Kuwait Baseball Softball Club

Baseball has been played in Kuwait since the late 70s, and the club has been around since the early 80s. I’ve always thought of it as one of Kuwait’s best-kept secrets. On Fridays when the weather was nice, I’d go with friends to watch a game with corndogs, lemonade, and the occasional small market. It was always fun, and looked even more fun for the people playing.

Since the weather is going to start improving soon (I hope), registration for the 2025/26 season is starting next week. If you’re looking for an activity for your kid, or maybe you’re an adult looking to play baseball for fun and meeting people, check out the baseball club’s instagram account for more details. @q8baseball