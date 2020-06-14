Completed all the way back in 2003, the Villa Moda department store in the Free Trade Zone was way ahead of its time. The building still stands there today but isn’t currently being used although a few years ago I heard a TV station or newspaper was going to take it over.

Eldridge Smerin was recommended by Wallpaper* magazine and Wink Media to Sheikh Majed Al-Sabah, the dynamic fashion entrepreneur who was planning to develop a new department store for luxury brands on the waterfront of Kuwait City. His vision was for a state-of-the-art retail experience. Eldridge Smerin was responsible for the design of Villa Moda’s main entrance area and lounge, public spaces and staircases, two levels of multi-brand fashion space, restaurant and café managed by the Caprice group, as well as the landscaping around the building. Eldridge Smerin’s design captures the spirit of the Gulf region while creating a totally contemporary and leisurely shopping environment fused with a unique graphic identity by Wink Media. The glass envelope of the building was surrounded by a field of 12 metre high silver steel masts designed to move with the wind. The smooth facades play against the richness of layering and shadow produced by these evocative elements, which wrap the building. These sculptural features also appear in the new landscaped park between the building and the waterfront overlooked by the restaurant and café situated on the ground floor. These calm and sophisticated spaces house a sculptural white structure within the double height volumes creating a mix of small and open dining areas. A dramatic rooflight runs the full 30 metre length of the adjoining multibrand retail spaces, which are flanked by hard wood slatted screens and generously sized changing rooms. Source

The original Villa Moda, the one before their location above is also still standing and was also ahead of its time (pictured below). The original Villa Moda was located on the Gulf Road opposite where Chilis used to be. Not sure when it opened but I remember going there back in the 90s.

