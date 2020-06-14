Completed all the way back in 2003, the Villa Moda department store in the Free Trade Zone was way ahead of its time. The building still stands there today but isn’t currently being used although a few years ago I heard a TV station or newspaper was going to take it over.
Eldridge Smerin was recommended by Wallpaper* magazine and Wink Media to Sheikh Majed Al-Sabah, the dynamic fashion entrepreneur who was planning to develop a new department store for luxury brands on the waterfront of Kuwait City. His vision was for a state-of-the-art retail experience. Eldridge Smerin was responsible for the design of Villa Moda’s main entrance area and lounge, public spaces and staircases, two levels of multi-brand fashion space, restaurant and café managed by the Caprice group, as well as the landscaping around the building. Eldridge Smerin’s design captures the spirit of the Gulf region while creating a totally contemporary and leisurely shopping environment fused with a unique graphic identity by Wink Media. The glass envelope of the building was surrounded by a field of 12 metre high silver steel masts designed to move with the wind. The smooth facades play against the richness of layering and shadow produced by these evocative elements, which wrap the building. These sculptural features also appear in the new landscaped park between the building and the waterfront overlooked by the restaurant and café situated on the ground floor. These calm and sophisticated spaces house a sculptural white structure within the double height volumes creating a mix of small and open dining areas. A dramatic rooflight runs the full 30 metre length of the adjoining multibrand retail spaces, which are flanked by hard wood slatted screens and generously sized changing rooms. Source
For more photos of Villa Moda click here.
The original Villa Moda, the one before their location above is also still standing and was also ahead of its time (pictured below). The original Villa Moda was located on the Gulf Road opposite where Chilis used to be. Not sure when it opened but I remember going there back in the 90s.
via archkuwait
I used to love going to Villa Moda, it was such a cool building to be in and their 50% sales were really something
I still can’t understand what caused it to completely shutdown, if anyone knows?
Sold to a Dubai firm and went bust during the 2008 financial crisis.
I heard they were selling counterfeit products, and their discounted sales were a way of getting rid of those products. They were also specifically selling originals to western expats and counterfeits to locals (the reason being that locals wouldn’t notice and western expats could travel to other countries and have those products authenticated). I guess they were eventually caught and had to cease operations. Since then, there’s been standalone stores for those specific brands that they were selling unlike how they were the only ones that sold those brands.
Obviously they were NOT selling counterfeit products, it was just a stupid rumor. Villa Moda was a department store that was composed of different official retailers. So anyone saying Villa Moda was selling counterfeit products was basically saying the official Gucci or Prada stores were selling counterfeit products which is ridiculous.
And just to add, those current stand-alone stores you mentioned are still working with Sheikh Majed as part of 360 Style https://www.instagram.com/threesixtystyle/
I remember that cafe had a promotion that if you came there wearing black clothes you’d get a 50% discount(?). There was also another Villa Moda branch at the old Kout Mall in Fahaheel that got torn down.
What happened to Sheikh Majed he used to be active on instagram but disappeared a few years ago, I miss his Instagram stories when he went to Cairo.
I really liked the original location, that was next to the old Mais Al Ghanam Restaurant on Gulf Road. It was more intimate and exclusive. The Free Zone location was really cool design.
I think they tried to open a branch in Fahahel Al-Kout – not so cool.
There were a branch in Salmiya Alfanar mall just where shake shack is now
Villa Moda Bahrain was pretty weird https://www.marcelwanders.com/work/villa-moda-bahrain
oh and Villa Moda Mubarakia was cool. It opened in place of an old bank and if you went to the basement you could still see the large wall safe that the bank had used
https://maybe.at/index.php/nggallery/thumbnails?p=148
Oh you have a good memory I forgot about that one! It was awesome.